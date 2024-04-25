I'm a photographer, but these aren't real photographs!

By Kalum Carter
published

With the increase in generative AI 'photographs,' we have to be more vigilant than ever

Adobe Firefly
This is not a real photograph. This image was created using the 'Text to Image' feature on the Adobe Firefly browser. (Image credit: Future)

None of the images used in this article are real photographs. They are instead creations generated by Adobe's new Model 3 generative AI on Firefly. 

Adobe has been using some form of AI for years, whether it is the spot removal tool or the magic wand, however, the new generative capabilities of AI have kicked things up a notch, enabling the generation of photorealistic images from a single prompt. Adobe is not the only, or by no means the first software program, to offer this kind of image generation but the announcement at Adobe Max that Firefly will be introduced to Photoshop, places this generative tool in the hands of many more people - and I am not sure what this means for the industry or the wider implications of content consumption in general. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles