I write about deals for a living and these are my top 5 picks this Amazon Prime Sale

Trying to spot the best deals during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale can be a bit of a nightmare. Some things you might want won't be in the sale, or you know things you might need will be on sale, but finding them is proving tricky.

Well, as the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, it's my job to review all the deals and highlight the best ones for our readers. I've done just that below by picking the best deals I've seen across the Prime sale in the US so far - but hurry you only have until midnight tonight (October 9th, 2024) to take advantage of these outstanding price cuts.

Sony ZV-1F|was $499.99|now $398

SAVE $101 at Amazon. If you want a great camera for vlogging or to start a YouTube channel this Sony as everything you could ever need - and more!

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was $2,299.99 | now $1,997.99

Save $302 at Amazon The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a chunky price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera.

TTArtisan 500mm f/6.3 Telephoto Lens | was $369 | now $295.20

Save $73.80 at Amazon You can save 20% off this already remarkably cheap super-telephoto prime from TTArtisan. Sure, it's manual focus, but sub $300 for a full-frame 500mm lens. Ugh, yes please!

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,899

Save $1,000 at Amazon Grab the latest Canon flagship for nearly a grand off this Prime Day – a stunning saving. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.

Nikon Z8 | was $3,999.95 | now $3,496.95

Save $503 at Amazon on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better.

These deals range from buying a super telephoto lens for cheap thanks to TTArtisan to the full-blown pro-grade cameras like the Nikon Z8 and the Canon EOS R5, but I have thrown in some other tempting deals if you're looking for a camera to vlog with or just want an outstanding deal on one of the best hybrid cameras on the market, like the Panasonic Lumix S5 II.

