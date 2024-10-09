I write about deals for a living and these are my top 5 picks this Amazon Prime Sale

By
published

These top 5 deals in the Amazon Prime sale make me smile, but hurry you only have until midnight tonight to buy!

top 5 deals Amazon Prime BDD 24
(Image credit: Future)

Trying to spot the best deals during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale can be a bit of a nightmare. Some things you might want won't be in the sale, or you know things you might need will be on sale, but finding them is proving tricky.

Well, as the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, it's my job to review all the deals and highlight the best ones for our readers. I've done just that below by picking the best deals I've seen across the Prime sale in the US so far - but hurry you only have until midnight tonight (October 9th, 2024) to take advantage of these outstanding price cuts.

Sony ZV-1F|was $499.99|now $398 SAVE $101 at Amazon.

Sony ZV-1F|was $499.99|now $398
SAVE $101 at Amazon. If you want a great camera for vlogging or to start a YouTube channel this Sony as everything you could ever need - and more!

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix S5 II&nbsp;+ 20-60mm | was $2,299.99| now $1,997.99 Save $302 at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was $2,299.99 | now $1,997.99
Save $302 at Amazon The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a chunky price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. 

View Deal
TTArtisan 500mm f/6.3 Telephoto Lens | was $369 | now $295.20 Save $73.80 at Amazon

TTArtisan 500mm f/6.3 Telephoto Lens | was $369 | now $295.20
Save $73.80 at Amazon You can save 20% off this already remarkably cheap super-telephoto prime from TTArtisan. Sure, it's manual focus, but sub $300 for a full-frame 500mm lens. Ugh, yes please! 

View Deal
Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899| now $2,899Save $1,000 at Amazon

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,899
Save $1,000 at Amazon Grab the latest Canon flagship for nearly a grand off this Prime Day – a stunning saving. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.

View Deal
Nikon Z8 | was $3,999.95| now $3,496.95 Save $503 at Amazon

Nikon Z8 | was $3,999.95 | now $3,496.95
Save $503 at Amazon on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better.

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles