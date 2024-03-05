I wish I'd bought mine this cheap! There's $450 off my favorite 512GB CFexpress card

By James Artaius
published

My go-to 512GB SanDisk CFexpress card has been slashed by $450 – it's now just $150!

SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B card review
(Image credit: Angela Nicholson/Digital Camera World)

It's always a bit galling when something you paid top book for goes on sale at a knockdown price, but my loss is your gain! 

My favorite memory card, the fantastic SanDisk 512GB Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B, is now just $150 – an enormous saving of $450! At this price, I'm going to buy a couple of spared for my camera bag…

SanDisk 512GB Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B | $599.99 | $149.99 SAVE $450

SanDisk 512GB Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B | $599.99 | $149.99
SAVE $450 This is my go-to memory card for high-speed, high-performance shooting. Reading and writing at up to 1700 MB/s and 1400 MB/s respectively, it's essential for high-res stills and 4K, 6K and 8K video.

SanDisk's 512GB Extreme Pro is one of the best CFexpress cards you can buy, and it's the one that lives in my Canon EOS R5 most of the time – and I also use it with cameras like the Nikon Z8 and Hasselblad X2D! It withstands all the rigors of rapid-fire 45MP bursts and 8K video, and so fast that I can drag everything onto my laptop in no time at all.

CFexpress cards have always been pricey, so to have such an enormous saving on a top brand is a really big deal. At this price, it's worth grabbing two! 

SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B card review

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson/Digital Camera World)

You might be interested in the best memory cards – and don't forget the best memory card readers to take advantage of the improved performance.

