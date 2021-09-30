Howling horses and spying dogs - the Comedy Pet Photography Awards returns

The finalists for this year’s Comedy Pet Photography Awards (CPPA) have just been announced and the entries are bound to make you giggle. Entries include cats in drawers, photo bombing puppies and laughing horses.

2000 entries have been whittled down to just 40 images and three videos, all hoping to claim the top prize for the Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The competition was created by co-founders Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks (who are also behind the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards) to celebrate the positive and vital role pets have in our lives.

Over the last 24 months, pets have provided comedy and comfort when we needed it most. For thousands of people who started working from home, having a furry friend around became just as cathartic for them as it was for the pets receiving constant attention.

Not only does the competition celebrate the love we have for our four-legged friends, it also raises awareness about animal welfare by supporting a different grassroots charity every year. This year, the Comedy Pet Photography Awards have partnered with Animal Friends insurance and will be donating £10,000 to Animal Support Angels - a charity that supports pets and pet owners by providing food, shelter, warmth, veterinary support, re-homing and animal welfare to reduce the suffering of animals.

Tom Sullam, one of the co-founders of the CPPA said, “It’s been a very odd 24 months for most of us, but one heartwarming, life-affirming and consistent presence that has kept many of us relatively sane and definitely happier than we have been is our pet (or pets!)

The category and overall winners will be announced in November and the winning photographer will receive a £2000 cash prize, a goodie bag and a beautiful bespoke trophy. The judges include last year’s competition winner, Elke Vogelsang, Dave and Finn, the magic dog act from Britains Got Talent and Tia - Dave’s 9-year old daughter.

Wes Person, the CEO of Animals Friends and one of this year's judges said, “This competition bring so much joy to so many animal lovers around the world and shows just how deeply they can touch our hearts - and this years finalists have nit disappointed. Knowing that this immensely fun competition will also make a serious difference for families with pets in need and animals welfare organisations across the UK through Animal Support Angels makes us very proud.”

To find out more information about the competition, it’s charities or it’s partners head to the Comedy Pet Photography website. If you think your pet has what it takes to be featured in next ears finalists, sign up to the newsletter so you can stay up to date and be first to know when entries for the 2022 competition open.

Scroll down to see a selection of the finalists

(Image credit: ©Chloé Beck/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards)

(Image credit: ©Kenichi Moringa/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards)

(Image credit: ©Colin Doyle/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards)

(Image credit: ©Jacki Gordon/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards)

(Image credit: ©Catherine Falls/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards)

(Image credit: ©Jakub Gojda/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards)

