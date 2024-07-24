HOW is this real? Meet OM System Curry – quite possibly the weirdest tie-in yet!

By
published

Don't worry – it's not made of ground-up cameras – but it's still not a brand you associate with meal time!

OM System Curry
(Image credit: OM System Curry)

You can now visit an OM System store and snap up a Curry, according to Japanese photo news asobinet.com.

OK, that's a pretty bonkers idea, right? But the Olympus, sorry, OM System cameras are associated with travel and outdoors – including one of the best waterproof cameras that's still a real camera – and in Japan the OM stores already carry a range of travel accessories and outdoor goods for photographers.

