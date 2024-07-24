HOW is this real? Meet OM System Curry – quite possibly the weirdest tie-in yet!

You can now visit an OM System store and snap up a Curry, according to Japanese photo news asobinet.com.

OK, that's a pretty bonkers idea, right? But the Olympus, sorry, OM System cameras are associated with travel and outdoors – including one of the best waterproof cameras that's still a real camera – and in Japan the OM stores already carry a range of travel accessories and outdoor goods for photographers.

Add to that the fact the Curry – Keema Curry, Medium Spicy, since you ask – is actually a dried product and it starts to seem like the kind of thing which might make sense on a trek through the hills or fields to capture images of remote wildlife. Indeed it is described as "Dry curry type, perfect for outdoor use."

Dry curries are not, in fact, for microwaving – the idea is that you cook them in the packet by dipping it in a bowl of hot water, then when the heat has spread through, pour it onto the plate.

According to the product description, the curry contains minced chicken and diced beef tongue, is a satisfying volume of (whether you think 200g, or a little over 7 ounces, is enough is probably up to you).

The OM System brand has not ventured into the kitchen itself – the food is manufactured by a company called Sunhouse Foods Co., Ltd.

At 1,200 yen ($7.76 / £6) for two 200g bags it is, apparently, "a little more expensive than regular ready-made curry" according to the report – whether that means it's better is as yet unknown. Perhaps the branding isn't cheap!

Whether we'll see the curry outside Japanese borders is unknown, or what other foodstuffs might be coming for adventurers to stuff into their packs (alongside their OM-1 cameras). The curry does, if nothing else, go some way to showing just how deep the culture of some camera brands is embedded.

