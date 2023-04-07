Here's why you should care about L² Technology – the Leica and Lumix alliance

By Sebastian Oakley
published

What is L² Technology? Here's what you need to know about the partnership between Leica and Lumix

L² Technology
(Image credit: Leica and Panasonic)

In January, Panasonic and Leica announced that they had reached an agreement for a new comprehensive business alliance. Both companies agreed to bundle their core competencies increasingly and to develop new technologies and solutions resulting from this collaboration under the name of L² Technology ("L squared Technology"), which symbolically uses the two Ls of  Leica and Lumix in their marketing activities going forward.

However, since the L² Technology announcement (opens in new tab), customers have been a little confused about what this new partnership actually means for both brands. Thankfully Panasonic has thrown its hat in the ring to help explain the partnership in greater detail, with the following handy video:

"With the arrival of an era in which photos and videos are shared globally in real-time, cameras are required to have the capability to create more impressive and breathtaking expressions," says Akira Toyoshima, CEO of Panasonic Entertainment & Communication.

"I have always been impressed by the high picture quality and the picture-making philosophy that Leica has developed over its long history. I am very pleased and excited to continue working with Leica to develop technology that will enable people around the world to share their emotions."

Returning the compliments, Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG, said: "We have been working with Panasonic for many years in a spirit of partnership and trust, and their extensive expertise is undisputed. 

"The combination of our competencies in L² Technology is another milestone in the partnership and proves that the best way to meet today's challenges in the camera market is not to segment and specialize, but to deepen capabilities to jointly create solutions for the future."

I'm sure we will see exciting things from these two companies as the development of L² Technology grows.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to check out the best Leica cameras (opens in new tab) and best Panasonic cameras (opens in new tab). Since they're both members of the L-Mount Alliance, take a look at the best L-Mount lenses (opens in new tab) too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles