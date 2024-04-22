Here are the finalists for the $22,000 Hasselblad Masters photo contest

The Hasselblad Masters is a world-renowned art competition, showcasing some of the best photographic works of recent times and providing a platform for photographers to make their mark.

As is Hasselblad's style, the bi-annual competition oozes class and the photography on display is never short of exceptional. The iconic brand has just announced that the finalists for the Hasselblad Masters 2023 have been selected, and the public and grand jury vote is now open. You can take a look at the finalists in the embedded video below.

Winners of the competition will receive a Hasselblad 100MP mirrorless medium format camera, in the form of the Hasselblad X2D 100C, along with two XCD Series lenses, and a creative fund of €5,000 – a total prize pool worth around $22,000 / £18,000 / AU$35,000

The competition saw a 35% increase compared to the previous iteration in 2021, with a record-breaking 85,000 submitted images. This year's submission categories included Landscape, Architecture, Portrait, Art, Street and a category designated for young talents, Project//21.

An internal judging panel, made up of industry professionals, chose the top ten photographers from each of the six categories were selected. This means that the sixty finalists will now face the public vote, and the vote of a grand jury, to determine the winners.

The public is invited cast its vote on the Hasselblad website, which will act as the ninth seat on the grand judging jury consisting of eight industry-leading photographers, editors and industry experts, in addition to previous winners of the competition.

Hasselblad Masters 2023 prizes (Image credit: Hasselblad)

In addition to winning a new Hasselblad camera and lenses, the category winners will get to put the gear to work as they will all collaborate on a project with Hasselblad. This project will result in a commemorative Hasselblad Masters book and be shared across the brand's social media channels.

Previous Hasselblad Masters books have been examples of incredible collections of images, from photographers from all backgrounds and experience levels, resulting in a unique interpretation of the project brief.

If you wish to take part in the public vote, head over to the Hasselblad website now and take a look at some of the exceptional work for this year's competition – you're in for a real treat!

