Here are the finalists for the $22,000 Hasselblad Masters photo contest

By Kalum Carter
published

Hasselblad announces the finalists of its $22,000 Masters photo competition, with public and grand jury voting now open

Hasselblad Masters 2023 animation of finalists
(Image credit: Hasselblad)

The Hasselblad Masters is a world-renowned art competition, showcasing some of the best photographic works of recent times and providing a platform for photographers to make their mark.  

As is Hasselblad's style, the bi-annual competition oozes class and the photography on display is never short of exceptional. The iconic brand has just announced that the finalists for the Hasselblad Masters 2023 have been selected, and the public and grand jury vote is now open. You can take a look at the finalists in the embedded video below.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

