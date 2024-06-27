Spatial 3D, NASA Style—Soar through the Pillars of Creation in this combined Webb + Hubble visualization

By
published

Viewers can view the most comprehensive and detailed multiwavelength movie yet of these star-birthing clouds

The Pillars of Creation
"This image is a mosaic of visible-light and infrared-light views of the same frame from the Pillars of Creation visualization. The three-dimensional model of the pillars created for the visualization sequence is alternately shown in the Hubble Space Telescope version (visible light) and the Webb Space Telescope version (infrared light)" (Image credit: Greg Bacon, Ralf Crawford, Joseph DePasquale, Leah Hustak, Christian Nieves, Joseph Olmsted, Alyssa Pagan, and Frank Summers (STScI), NASA's Universe of Learning)

The Pillars of Creation is a world-famous photograph captured in 1995 by the Hubble Space Telescope of Elephant Trunks of interstellar gas and dust in the Eagle Nebula.

Sitting in the Serpens constellation about 6,500 to 7,000 light years away from Earth, these Elephant Trunks are phenomenons that stand light years tall, made of interstellar matter found in molecular clouds. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles