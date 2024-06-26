Baby stars transforming a nebula nursery captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

By
published

Color nebula photography: Space is glowing red, pink, and blue due to the formation of baby stars within it

Nebula changing due to baby stars
(Image credit: NASA)

The Hubble Telescope has had many big successes. It’s helped us pin down the real age of the Universe, roughly 13.9 billion years, and discovered two moons of Pluto, Nix and Hydra.

Now, it has captured incredible images of the transformation process of a nebula under the influence of baby stars. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles