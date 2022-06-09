GTA Wildlife Photography Challenge could unlock you a submarine

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) isn’t all about hijacking cars and shooting people. In fact, the latest side mission is rather tame in comparison to the rest of the game. In this mission, Franklin needs to capture photos of 20 different animals in order to unlock the Kraken submersible.

In GTA V, after completing the first Strangers and Freaks Mission, Franklin receives a message saying he’s signed up for the Wildlife Photography Challenge. The text is followed by an email from the Los Santos Tourist Board which tells Franklin exactly what he needs to do. Pictures must be captured with the Snapmatic camera on his phone and while a stun gun can be used to stop animals in their tracks, smaller animals may be killed instantly it warns.

• Read more: Best gaming cameras (opens in new tab)

In order to complete the missions, a set of rules need to be followed which include: only photos of living animals will be accepted, animals must be in the center of the photo, photos captured with a camera filter are unacceptable, selfies are not accepted and all image rights must be transferred to the tourist board.

The email from the tourist boards ends on a rather quirky note, stating, “Make your own chum, fill your glands with mountain lion pheromones, rub yourself in honey, and jack off in a bear pit. Do whatever it takes to get the shot of your life. And try not to get eaten, unless you've uploaded first. We can't wait to see (and steal) all your submissions.”

Animals that need to be captured can be found all over the map such as cats in the alleyways of Los Santos, deer in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness, poodles at Vinewood Boulevard or a seagull at Vespucci Beach. Other animals that need to be captured include a pig, pug, mountain lion, rabbit, hen and coyote.

Once the mission is complete, Franklin will receive a message from the Los Santos Tourist Board stating that he has won the Kraken Sub which can be found at the Cape Catfish in the San Chianski Mountain Range.

This isn’t the first time GTA has launched a photography mission, back in 2016 there was another Wildlife Photography task that Franklin was able to unlock after completing the Paparazzo mission. These missions add a different side to the action and adventure task-based game. While stealing plans and finding yourself in a 5* police chase is fun, sometimes it’s nice to take on a mission that is a little more relaxing and certainly more creative.

Read more:

14 best photography video games (opens in new tab)

10 best games for virtual photographers (opens in new tab)

Best 8K monitors (opens in new tab)