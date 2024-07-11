GoPro Hero11 Black drops to $199 – its lowest-ever price!

We are counting down to the big Amazon Prime Day camera deals next week, but we have just spotted one of the best discount deal yet at rival stall Walmart. This brings the GoPro Hero 11 action camera down to just $199 - which is the lowest price we have seen on this model.
GoPro Hero11 Black|was $299.99|now $1999
SAVE $20 at Amazon If you're looking to upgrade your old action cameras, our GoPro of choice, the Hero11 Black, is now even cheaper at Walmart than buying from GoPro or Amazon!
With enhanced digital features over its predecessor, the GoPro Hero10 Black, the GoPro Hero11 Black features a powerful 27MP image sensor and Wi-Fi capabilities. I consider the Hero11 my go-to action camera for capturing thrilling POV videos up to 5.3K60.
Thanks to its upgraded image sensor, I can effortlessly snap stunning 27MP still photos and record smooth 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 videos. Plus, with HyperSmooth 5.0 digital stabilization, my footage stays crisp and clear, and the horizon lock technology ensures my videos are perfectly aligned every time.
With all of this tech rolled up into the best price of $199, I can't see a better time to invest in the GoPro Hero11 Black!
Sure, there is the newer GoPro Hero12 Black - but this model lacks the built-in GPS of the Hero 11, which, in our books, makes this the best GoPro currently out there.
