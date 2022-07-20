Get your vlog on with the Nikon Z30 as it goes to "in stock" status

Nikon's vlogging camera for the masses is now in stock so, get it now before it goes again

Nikon Z30 now in stock
The Nikon Z30 has been described as Nikon's best-ever vlogging camera (opens in new tab), and while  we weren't quite sure whether the world actually needed another one (opens in new tab) it certainly offers a good set of specs for the job.

The Nikon Z30 features an APS-C sized 20.9 megapixel sensor, along with 4K UHD video capture, and 120fps full HD slow motion capability.

Like many cameras, the Z30 has been slow to get hold of, but now this compact package has switch to "in-stock" status and is available to buy at your favorite retailers like Adorama (opens in new tab) or B&H. (opens in new tab)

Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm lens | $846.95 (opens in new tab)
Compact, connected, and designed for creators, the Nikon Z30 is a purpose-built mirrorless camera optimized for vloggers and live streamers.
Purpose-built for vlogging and content creation, the Z30 incorporates a series of physical touches and operational functions perfect for creators. Its compact body design incorporates a 3-inch 1.04m-dot free-angle LCD screen, and this positionable screen can face forward for accurate selfie compositions and close inward to protect the screen from scratches and fingerprints when not in use.

Special attention has been given to audio recording, with the inclusion of a top stereo microphone along with the inclusion of a 3.5mm external microphone port for working with an optional mic. Also, there is an optional dedicated wind muff to cut wind noise and improve quality when using the onboard mic. 

All of this combines to produce a camera that is compact and packs a serious punch for vloggers who are always on the go and what to share their memories instantly.

Sebastian Oakley
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

