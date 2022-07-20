Get your vlog on with the Nikon Z30 as it goes to "in stock" status

The Nikon Z30 has been described as Nikon's best-ever vlogging camera (opens in new tab), and while we weren't quite sure whether the world actually needed another one (opens in new tab) it certainly offers a good set of specs for the job.

The Nikon Z30 features an APS-C sized 20.9 megapixel sensor, along with 4K UHD video capture, and 120fps full HD slow motion capability.

Like many cameras, the Z30 has been slow to get hold of, but now this compact package has switch to "in-stock" status and is available to buy at your favorite retailers like Adorama (opens in new tab) or B&H. (opens in new tab)

Purpose-built for vlogging and content creation, the Z30 incorporates a series of physical touches and operational functions perfect for creators. Its compact body design incorporates a 3-inch 1.04m-dot free-angle LCD screen, and this positionable screen can face forward for accurate selfie compositions and close inward to protect the screen from scratches and fingerprints when not in use.

Special attention has been given to audio recording, with the inclusion of a top stereo microphone along with the inclusion of a 3.5mm external microphone port for working with an optional mic. Also, there is an optional dedicated wind muff to cut wind noise and improve quality when using the onboard mic.

All of this combines to produce a camera that is compact and packs a serious punch for vloggers who are always on the go and what to share their memories instantly.

Keep up to date with the best Nikon Z30 prices (opens in new tab) to make sure you get the best deal.

