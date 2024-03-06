Get to grips with Vanguard's new Alta Pro 3VRL tripods at The Photography & Video Show

Vanguard has launched an Alta Pro 3VRL series of tripods, available standalone in both aluminum and carbon fiber, or in various kits with a video head.

‘VRL’ stands for ‘Video Removable Level’, and all Alta Pro 3VRL tripods come with the Alta Pro 3VRL LVL levelling system. This features a handle that you can use to unlock, reposition and lock the base in place, allowing you to find your level in seconds on any terrain.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

They also come with an Alta Pro 3VRL Platform 30 that allows you to change to a completely different tripod setup in seconds, without the need to remove and reattach a head. For example, you may have a video head attached to the levelling system and a dual axis ball head attached to the platform for landscape shoots. Essentially, this becomes a quick-release system for tripod heads. If you have multiple setups, you can buy extra levels and platforms to suit your needs, and Vanguard says that an extending central column is in the pipeline for any photographer who finds a 1.8m tripod is too short!

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Designed for stability, its three-section 30mm legs are adjustable via easy-to-clean leg locks that can be set to 23°, 50° and 80° angles, and deliver a load capacity of up to 25kg, while the carbon tripod weighs just 2085g.

The Vanguard Alta Pro 3VRL retails from £300/$460 depending on the configuration. See it at The Photography & Video Show from March 16-19, on stand C500.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

