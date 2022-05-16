Get the professional Blackmagic Atem Mini Extreme ISO with a $300 saving

If you're in the market for a professional solution to take your live streaming productions to the next level, then the Blackmagic Atem Mini Extreme ISO at B&H for just $995, saving you $300 is the one for you. It offers professional features with a compact design, making sure you have all the dials you need with valued space.

This 8-input live production switcher for live streaming features an integrated control panel and has many advanced broadcast features, Ii addition to live streaming using RTMP protocols, you can also output your program as if it was a webcam over USB. The switcher's ISO label means you can individually record each of the eight input videos as an MP4, as well as the program output via one of the USB Type-C ports.

The switcher automatically generates a DaVinci Resolve project file, so you can clean it up and make changes later. This versatile switcher's eight independent HDMI inputs accept all popular HD signals up to 1080p60 and each input has discrete frame rate and format converters, and it supports re-syncing for seamless switching between a variety of pro and consumer cameras, game consoles, and computer feeds.



You can also switch, add effects, color grade, and key in real time using the control surface's buttons, or via the software control panel. CCU functions are available for controlling Blackmagic Studio and URSA Mini/Broadcast/Micro Studio cameras from the switcher.

The Atem Mini Extreme ISO supports up to nine layers, with four upstream and two downstream keyers, up to four chroma keyers, up to four linear keyers, two DVE with borders and drop shadow, five pattern generators, and two color generators.

All of that means this has been designed for professional live streaming or webcam, the Mini Extreme ISO has HDMI outputs to feed monitors and supports up to 16-screen multiview - no matter how big the job, this switcher is one of the best in the business used by many professional out in the field, and at this amazing offer of $300 off, making it just $995 at B&H, its a no brainer if you are looking to go your productions in professional livestreaming.

