Get 15 bonus gifts with the June 2023 issue of Digital Camera

The summer holiday season will soon be upon us, so whether you’re staying within these shores or venturing to a faraway place, make sure you don’t miss out on capturing the moments that will stay with you forever.

Our cover feature is packed with hints and tips for taking top travel photos – from festivals to cityscapes, from wildlife to street portraits – using a simple camera setup that won’t take up much precious luggage space.

Elsewhere in the June issue, you’ll find another raft of fabulous Photo Active projects to try, covering seabirds, flowers, landscapes, action and natural light portraits.

Learn how some cracking seabird shots can puff up your photo portfolio, discover how to get dogs eating out of your hands on a photoshoot, and take a masterclass in motorsport panning shots.

Plus, peak wedding season is upon us, so if you’re due to shoot one this summer, then we have five expert tips for bagging your best-ever captures of happy couples.

Other highlights in June’s Digital Camera

You’ll also see what it takes to shoot a synchronised swimming team, in this month’s One to One pro masterclass with events photographer Cat Wynn.

Wynn reveals the secrets of successfully directing groups of people in tight timeframes, and why going the extra mile – in this case immersing herself in the water to get the best-possible portraits – is always worth it.

Our Hotshots gallery showcases the winners of the GCCA Concrete in Life Awards 2022.

This annual competition sees amateur and professional photographers strive to capture what concrete means to their daily lives – and while this might not be a topic at the forefront of everyone’s minds, the resulting images are often epic in scope and always thought-provoking.

This month’s main photographer interview focuses on Atlantic Cowboy, a new book from leading international documentary photographer Andrea Gjestvang.

Gjestvang spent six years photographing the work on the Faroes, drawn to these windswept islands to explore the effects of female flight on a traditional male-centric community – many young Faroese women decamp to continental Europe after leaving school.

An insightful examination of community and masculinity, you can find out more about the book and its photographs from page 120.

Also this month, we reveal the winning entries of our Remembering Leopards competition, which we launched in issue 264 (February).

More than 3,500 images were entered – you can view the top 20 in a glorious gallery of images, which runs over six pages from p80.

Elsewhere, Practical Photoshop shows how to get hands-on with some of the latest features in Camera Raw, Lightroom and Photoshop – and your editing workflows will certainly benefit from our latest batch of actions and presets.

In Tool School (pictured above), you’ll learn how to master Lightroom Classic’s new Denoise tool, which does exactly what its name suggests.

And talking of Lightroom, Fundamentals will show you how to use this leading software to go all vintage and create a historic wet plate effect.

Get the Look (above) corrals some creative colour effects for spring and summer – see what a big difference colour infrared, B&W infrared, cross-process and warm vintage could make to your captures.

Practical Photoshop concludes with a bespoke batch of 17 actions and presets to turbocharge your image editing workflows in Lightroom, Photoshop and Camera Raw.

Camera and accessories coverage this month includes a hands-on preview of the Leica M11 Monochrom.

This iconic black and white rangefinder camera gets an update for 2023 – find out what our tester made of a camera that costs as much as a pair of new mirrorless bodies from other leading manufacturers.

Also in Kit Zone, we review the latest version of DxO PureRAW software – if your raw files disappoint you, then the answer might be to invest in this leading raw processor, which gets some tempting features and workflow improvements in version 3.

The June issue’s group test sees five leading neutral density filters battle it out to take top spot – brands under scrutiny include Cokin, Lee Filters and Kase… so if you are looking to start your journey in long-exposure photography, then our 13-page ND filters shootout is essential reading.

