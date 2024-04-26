Get 14 bonus gifts with the May 2024 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 281 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

Artificial intelligence is a subject that’s hard to avoid these days, but it has delivered significant benefits for users of Photoshop 2024.

Our cover feature shows you how to get the most from new AI tools including Generative Fill, Neural Filters and the latest version of the Remove tool.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

In our current deal, UK customers can get one print issue for £4.31 (billed at £27.99 every six months/ six issues). Overseas readers can get three print issues for $29.49 per quarter.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

(Image credit: Future)

More photo techniques await you in Photo Active, with 10 projects to choose from.

Get the latest in a series of tips for superlative scenic photos from master practitioners Mark Bauer and Ross Hoddinott, as we continue our adaptation of their new book ’The Landscape Photography Workshop’.

Now that spring has arrived, discover how to capture the beauty of bluebells, and learn how to take creative pictures of beached boats that have seen better days.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, we spend a day shooting heritage railways at the Didcot Railway Centre in Oxfordshire, while macro photographer Sara Jazbar shows you how to turn mini-beasts into beautiful, big beasts.

We continue our look at the new Generative Fill tool in Photoshop 2024, with a walkthrough on how to add and remove individual elements in a photo, and Ross McLaren concludes his lowdown on capturing dogs in motion.

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Perspective’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, we want to see shots that demonstrate interesting uses of perspective. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 38.

Other highlights in May’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Camera Clinic continues, with a masterclass on getting colours right. Modern digital cameras can capture an astonishing range of colours, of course, but sometimes a little help from the photographer is needed to make them really pop.

Leading freelance photographer and imaging writer Will Cheung is on hand to bring his decades of experience to bear on the subject – whether you’re a beginner or an experienced enthusiast, you’ll learn something new from his expert insights.

(Image credit: Future)

Also in Digital Camera this month, we get a practical introduction to drone photography from leading practitioner Fergus Kennedy, in One to One.

Kennedy shoots aerial sequences for ’The Great British Bake Off’ TV show, amongst other things, and was happy to show us his tips for how to elevate landscape photography.

His latest book, ’52 Assignments: Drone Photography’ will be serialised in the coming months in Digital Camera, so we find out more about Kennedy and his photography journey to date.

(Image credit: Future)

Hotshots features the winning entries from International Garden Photographer of the Year 17. With photos capturing the beauty of wild open spaces, lovingly tended gardens and more, you can enjoy our showcase of the best-in-class images from this prestigious competition on page 43.

(Image credit: Future)

For May’s main interview we’re joined by the leading documentary photographer Peter van Agtmael, to discuss his new book ’Look at the USA: A Diary of War and Home’.

Van Agtmael has spent the last two decades documenting key events in US history, at home and abroad, and just under 200 of his photos from this period appear in the book.

He tells us more about his photography and the stories behind some of his images, from page 118.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s Practical Photoshop delivers another trio of top tutorials demonstrating the creative features in Photoshop and Lightroom.

Get the Look (above) shows you how to generate creative effects with Curves, one of Photoshop’s most versatile Adjustment Layers.

They might have a reputation for being complicated, but Curves can be tackled at different levels of complexity… and there are four ways of going about it in this tutorial.

(Image credit: Future)

Fundamentals (above) focuses on faking a polariser effect in Lightroom Classic. Unlike graduated filters, a polariser can’t be replicated easily in software, but our Lightroom expert has figured out a good way of doing it. Turn to page 86 to find out more.

Tool School examines Adjustment Presets in Photoshop, a handy new feature which allow you to create one-click colour-boosting effects. (You’ll need to be running Photoshop version 25.5 or higher to explore what Adjustment Presets can do.)

(Image credit: Future)

May’s camera and lens reviews lead on the Sony A7C II, one of two new A7C bodies to drop last autumn.

While there are minor external changes, it’s what’s on the inside that counts, and the specs have been bumped to a 33MP sensor (from 24.2MP), alongside some improvements to the autofocus system. Read more from page 104.

(Image credit: Future)

A pair of new lenses passes through our lab this month. The Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 Macro OIS could be the only wide-tele superzoom that L-Mount camera owners need, while architectural photographers and users of Fujifilm’s medium-format GFX system will be excited by the arrival of the Fujinon GF 30mm F5.6 T/S.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, we put the latest version of DxO’s raw batch processing software, PureRAW 4, through its paces, and give the DJI Mini 2 SE camera drone a full flight test.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 281 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, three packs of Actions, presets and profiles for Photoshop and Lightroom, 47 minutes of video tutorials, and one camera guide eBook.

Here’s the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera May 2024:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, macro – and more!

47 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

16 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

(Image credit: Future)

