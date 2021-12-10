Get 13 bonus gifts with the January issue of Digital Camera, including 9 photo tips cards

Popular

Plus a retro action kit for Photoshop, 54 minutes of video lessons and a camera buyer’s guide ebook – another unrivaled selection of gifts with the world’s fave photo mag

DCam 250 new issue bundle image
Issue 250 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 13 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards (Image credit: Future)

Digital Camera is the world’s leading digital photography magazine and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images since 2002. 

Every issue is packed with photo tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below). 

DCam 250 feature and giveaway DPS image

(Image credit: Future)

The January 2022 issue is Digital Camera’s 250th, and we’re marking the occasion with a special package of content. 

We present our 250 best-ever photo tips – and there’s something for everyone, from landscapes, wildlife, macro, action and more! Plus, £1,250 of photography goodies are up for grabs in our reader giveaway

Other highlights in January’s Digital Camera 

(Image credit: Future)

But despite this landmark anniversary, we haven’t overlooked our regular offerings. 

We present another superb selection of Photo Active projects, including shooting winter wonderlands, a fairground portrait and capturing birds of prey, plus how to ring in the new new photo year by starting a 365 project. 

You can also check out the latest submissions to appear in our reader gallery – see how Digital Camera readers have been getting creative, across a variety of genres!

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, Camera College showcases some top tips for taking terrific night shots. Follow along with the tutorials then enter your best shot in the photo challenge, where one lucky reader can win a copy of Affinity Photo worth £49/$50. 

(Image credit: Future)

Macro photography devotees will relish the winning entries from Close-Up Photographer of the Year, in our Hotshots gallery. 

This genre of photography has become more popular since the pandemic, and with this superb series of shots, you can clearly see the appeal. 

DCam 250 digital gift DPS image

(Image credit: Future)

This issue’s digital gift is a Retro Actions Kit for Photoshop CC. These 18 carefully created Actions will give your images new looks inspired by the past. 

Plus, discover all-new creative image editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo, with our latest brace of new tutorials. 

And to tie in with its tutorial, we’re giving away 10 lookup tables for Affinity Photo – introduce a variety of colour treatments with these powerful editing tools. 

DCam 250 nikon z 9 DPS image

(Image credit: Future)

In January’s camera reviews, you can read our early verdict on the Nikon Z 9, an exciting new pro-spec mirrorless that’s going to be very popular with serious wildlife photographers. 

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s group test rounds up the best studio and location lighting kits, and we give the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM a thorough lab and field test.

DCam 250 shootout DPS image

(Image credit: Future)

And talking about getting out in the field, find out what happened when two readers visited the Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent for an extended Shootout

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts 

Issue 249 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

Gifts included with this issue include nine all-new photo tips cards, a Retro Actions Kit for Photoshop CC, 10 lookup tables for Affinity Photo, 54 minutes of video tutorials and a 270-plus page camera Buyer’s Guide ebook

Plus, you can also get a 15% discount on a purchase of Excire Foto, a smart image cataloguing tool that works as a standalone app or a Lightroom plugin. 

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 250: 

  • Nine new photo tips cards on landscapes, macro wildlife, action – and more
  • Retro Actions Kit – give new images an old look in seconds in Photoshop CC
  • 54 mins of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 
  • 270-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice 

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 


Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 


On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

