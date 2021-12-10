Get 13 bonus gifts with the January issue of Digital Camera, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 250 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 13 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Digital Camera is the world’s leading digital photography magazine and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images since 2002.

Every issue is packed with photo tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

The January 2022 issue is Digital Camera’s 250th, and we’re marking the occasion with a special package of content.

We present our 250 best-ever photo tips – and there’s something for everyone, from landscapes, wildlife, macro, action and more! Plus, £1,250 of photography goodies are up for grabs in our reader giveaway.

Other highlights in January’s Digital Camera

But despite this landmark anniversary, we haven’t overlooked our regular offerings.

We present another superb selection of Photo Active projects, including shooting winter wonderlands, a fairground portrait and capturing birds of prey, plus how to ring in the new new photo year by starting a 365 project.

You can also check out the latest submissions to appear in our reader gallery – see how Digital Camera readers have been getting creative, across a variety of genres!

Elsewhere, Camera College showcases some top tips for taking terrific night shots. Follow along with the tutorials then enter your best shot in the photo challenge, where one lucky reader can win a copy of Affinity Photo worth £49/$50.

Macro photography devotees will relish the winning entries from Close-Up Photographer of the Year, in our Hotshots gallery.

This genre of photography has become more popular since the pandemic, and with this superb series of shots, you can clearly see the appeal.

This issue’s digital gift is a Retro Actions Kit for Photoshop CC. These 18 carefully created Actions will give your images new looks inspired by the past.

Plus, discover all-new creative image editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo, with our latest brace of new tutorials.

And to tie in with its tutorial, we’re giving away 10 lookup tables for Affinity Photo – introduce a variety of colour treatments with these powerful editing tools.

In January’s camera reviews, you can read our early verdict on the Nikon Z 9, an exciting new pro-spec mirrorless that’s going to be very popular with serious wildlife photographers.

This month’s group test rounds up the best studio and location lighting kits, and we give the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM a thorough lab and field test.

And talking about getting out in the field, find out what happened when two readers visited the Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent for an extended Shootout.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Gifts included with this issue include nine all-new photo tips cards, a Retro Actions Kit for Photoshop CC, 10 lookup tables for Affinity Photo, 54 minutes of video tutorials and a 270-plus page camera Buyer’s Guide ebook.

Plus, you can also get a 15% discount on a purchase of Excire Foto, a smart image cataloguing tool that works as a standalone app or a Lightroom plugin.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 250:

Nine new photo tips cards on landscapes, macro wildlife, action – and more

Retro Actions Kit – give new images an old look in seconds in Photoshop CC

54 mins of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo

270-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

