Fujifilm Mini 99 is the most advanced Instax camera yet

Last year Polaroid shook up the world of instant cameras with the I-2 camera, the first fully manual Polaroid instant camera. Fujifilm clearly took note, and has answered with its most advanced Instax model to date – the Instax Mini 99.

As the name might suggest the Mini 99 uses Instax Mini film packs in all their variations and special editions. The Instax Mini 99 design, looks a little like a cross-over between the Instax Mini 40 and Mini 90 Neo Classic, with the same retro rangefinder film camera aesthetic although in a chunkier Instax form.

Adorning the top of the camera are two manual dials. The more exciting of the two gives the option to add some creative colors and effects to images through a series of colored LEDs that flash inside the camera as the film is exposed. Colors include Faded Green, Warm Tone, Light Blue, Soft Magenta, Sepia, and Light Leak (and of course, off or 'Neutral').

An exposure compensation dial on the Instax Mini 99 allows you to darken and lighten your prints (Image credit: Fujfilm)

A creative effect dial add a range of olor casts to the print (Image credit: Fujfilm)

Fujifilm has also added more ways to control the light on the outside of the camera too, fulfilling a long-requested feature with manual control over the external flash. The flash can now be set to auto (always on), fill flash for backlit scenes, red-eye removal flash, or finally the option to turn the flash off entirely.

The other dial up top is an exposure compensation dial giving two "stops" of over or under exposure. These exposure stops are not numbered as they are on regular cameras, so it is currently not clear just how much of a difference each stop will make to images.

There are also several new shooting modes on the Mini 99 including Sports Mode, increasing the shutter speed for action shots; Indoor Mode which balances exposure for indoor lighting; Bulb Mode for longer exposures letting in more light for brighter images; and Double-Exposure Mode for... double exposures.

As well as the Macro Mode which has featured on previous Instax cameras for subjects between 0.3-0.6m from the camera, the focus dial can be set to Landscape Mode for everything 3.0m away and beyond, and Standard Mode for anything in between 0.6m and 3.0m.

Other new creative features include the option to manually add a vignette to images if you really want that old-timey look to your Instax prints.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

There is also a new self-timer mode for getting that perfect group shot. And for optimal positioning, the Mini 99 also features a 1/4in filter thread for mounting the camera to a tripod. The Instax Mini 99 also comes with a Base Grip Tripod Mount accessory for additional grip when handheld.

The Instax Mini 99 features a rechargeable battery, which should last for around 100 prints, and take 1-2 hours to fully recharge.

Despite the precedent set with the recent Polaroid I-2 for adding a few more advanced features, the Instax Mini 99 will cost just $199.99 / £174.99, which is around a $120 / £100 premium on the considerably more basic Instax Mini 12. The Instax Mini 99 will be available to buy from April 4.