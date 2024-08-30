"I see food as a celebration," reveals food photographer Emma Dunham

From a simple stack of pancakes to a punk watermelon, Emma Dunham has a gift for making food look exciting as well as delicious. The award-winning food photographer shares some of her recipes for success…

This stack of scotch pancakes with blueberries and a sprig of mint was lit with window light from the left and bounced light from the right. It was shot with a Nikon 85mm prime lens. (Image credit: Emma Dunham)

Early into our chat, Emma Dunham and I find out that we share something in common – we both used to live in Sydney. I reminisce about the ferry from the seaside suburb of Manly, cutting its way across the harbor to Circular Quay, and declare that it must surely be one of the world’s best office commutes. “I know,” she replies, “and they always had this kiosk with these spinach and ricotta pasties. Each day I’d say, ‘I’m not going to eat one, I’m not going to eat one’, and every day I still ate one!” 

That a professional food photographer relates a favorite snack to a time when she lived on the other side of the world may not sound surprising. But Emma switched to food photography less than five years ago, having worked as a portrait and commercial photographer for over a decade. Clearly, her love of food had always been there but, as she freely admits, it was when she fell out of love with commercial portraits that she began to look at spinach and ricotta under a new light. As a portrait photographer, she was shooting corporate headshots, rows of schoolchildren and families with their children, but while her subjects were smiling for the camera, Emma was anything but smiles behind it…

A former sales and marketing manager for a chain of health and fitness clubs, Emma Dunham has been a professional photographer for 17 years. 

In 2020, she changed focus from commercial portraiture to her first love – food – and has quickly become one of the UK’s most awarded food photographers.  

Accolades include second place in the prestigious Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year and multiple gold and silver medals in the Master Photography Awards.    

Emma also conducts online training courses in food photography, including her 5-Day Profitable Food Photography Challenge, working from her studio in Surrey. 

In January, she published The Savvy Food Photography Diary, a 236-page diary and planner designed for photographers, bloggers, stylists and chefs. 

Keith Wilson
Keith Wilson

A former award-winning editor of Amateur Photographer magazine, Keith is the founder of Outdoor Photography, which he edited from 2000 to 2007, Black + White Photography and Wild Planet, the world’s first monthly digital magazine devoted entirely to wildlife photography. He is a highly regarded competition judge and since 2016 has chaired the jury of the Nature Photographer of the Year awards. He is the co-founder (with Britta Jaschinski) of Photographers Against Wildlife Crime™, an international group of award-winning photographers who have joined forces to use their powerful and iconic images to help bring an end to the illegal wildlife trade. 

