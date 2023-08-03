Freewell Eiger matte box aims to transform your filmmaking

If you're a solo filmmaker looking for the slightest advantage to make your visuals stand out from the crowd the new Eiger Matte Box from Freewell may be the answer. A matte box gives filmmakers a simple way to add filters, and to control flare

If you have ever been in a situation when you need more filters than you can actually put on your lens then say goodbye to filter frustrations with this all-in-one system. With VND, Gradient, Mist, Streak, and Straight ND filters, it caters to all your creative needs and seamlessly integrates insert, magnetic, and threaded filters, offering ultimate compatibility.

The quick-release mechanism allows for easy accessory changes, enhancing scene adaptation for flexibility in your filmmaking.

Why You Need a Matte Box in filmmaking?

A Matte Box is a versatile device mounted on the front of a camera lens to control light, minimize glare, and eliminate lens flares during filming.

Light control : One of the essential elements of cinematography is controlling light. With a Matte Box, you gain precise control over the light entering the lens, allowing you to create captivating plays of shadows and highlights that add depth and dimension to your frames.



Freewell Eiger Matte Box

The Eiger matte box is designed to be compatible with lenses with a filter thread diameter of up to 95mm, and it comes with adaptors from 67mm to 82mm. If you need to cater to smaller lenses, adaptors for 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, and 62mm can be purchased separately - making this a system that can grow with your filmmaking.

The basic Matte Box currently sells for $149/£149, with a variable ND starter kit costing $399, and pro kit (including VND, mist and gradient filters) retailing for $499..