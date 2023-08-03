Freewell Eiger matte box aims to transform your filmmaking

By Sebastian Oakley
published

New matte box from Freewell gives you unparalleled filter options in a compact package

freewell Eiger Matte Box
(Image credit: freewell)

If you're a solo filmmaker looking for the slightest advantage to make your visuals stand out from the crowd the new Eiger Matte Box from Freewell may be the answer. A matte box gives filmmakers a simple way to add filters, and to control flare

If you have ever been in a situation when you need more filters than you can actually put on your lens then say goodbye to filter frustrations with this all-in-one system. With VND, Gradient, Mist, Streak, and Straight ND filters, it caters to all your creative needs and seamlessly integrates insert, magnetic, and threaded filters, offering ultimate compatibility.

The quick-release mechanism allows for easy accessory changes, enhancing scene adaptation for flexibility in your filmmaking.

(Image credit: freewell )

Why You Need a Matte Box in filmmaking?

(Image credit: freewell)

A Matte Box is a versatile device mounted on the front of a camera lens to control light, minimize glare, and eliminate lens flares during filming. 

  • Light control: One of the essential elements of cinematography is controlling light. With a Matte Box, you gain precise control over the light entering the lens, allowing you to create captivating plays of shadows and highlights that add depth and dimension to your frames.
  • Eliminating glare and flare: Unwanted glare and lens flares can disrupt the viewer's connection with the story and distract from the intended mood. A Matte Box acts as a protective shield, deflecting unwanted reflections and keeping your audience immersed in the filmmaker's crafted reality.
  • Signature look: Every filmmaker has a unique visual language. A Matte Box empowers you to add creative filters and lens attachments, enabling you to imprint your signature style on the visuals. Whether it's a dreamy soft focus or an air of mystery through a fog filter, the Matte Box allows you to leave a lasting mark.
  • Enhanced flexibility: By offering compatibility with a wide range of filters, such as VND (Variable Neutral Density), Gradient, Mist, Streak, and Straight ND, a Matte Box gives you the flexibility to adapt to different shooting conditions and enhance your storytelling.
  • Futureproofing your gear: As your filmmaking journey evolves, so does your collection of lenses. A Matte Box that supports various filter thread sizes ensures your equipment remains relevant and adaptable, regardless of the lenses you use.

Freewell Eiger Matte Box

The Eiger matte box is designed to be compatible with lenses with a filter thread diameter of up to 95mm, and it comes with adaptors from 67mm to 82mm. If you need to cater to smaller lenses, adaptors for 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, and 62mm can be purchased separately - making this a system that can grow with your filmmaking.

The basic Matte Box currently sells for $149/£149, with a variable ND starter kit costing $399, and pro kit (including VND, mist and gradient filters) retailing for $499..

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

