Forget platypuses – stunning photo shows koi carp swimming through our galaxy

By
published

Taken from the VLT in the Chilean Atacama Desert, this picture makes the universe look fishy

Brightly colored nebula known as Gum 3 glows red and pink, closely resembling a koi carp in the sky
The brightly colored nebula known as Gum 3 glows ultraviolet in shades on pink and red, closely resembling a koi carp in the sky (Image credit: ESO/VPHAS+ team. Ack.: CASU)

A couple of weeks ago we reported on a platypus on the surface of one of Jupiter’s moons, which could provide the key to finding life beyond planet Earth. 

Now, we bring you another intergalactic delight in the form of a stunning red and pink koi carp, captured from the Chilean Atacama Desert.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles