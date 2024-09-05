Drones, trail cameras, and 300 cops deployed in India after wolves kill nine children

Since April, ten humans have been killed in wolf attacks in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, the youngest being one year old

In a spate of recent attacks, wolves in the Uttar Pradesh state in India have claimed the lives of ten people, nine of which have been children. 

The attacks began in April, with the youngest victim being a one year old boy, and at least 34 others have been injured across 30 villages in the Bahraich district. The wolves carried the victims away, and partially consumed them. 

