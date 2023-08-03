Dramatic landscapes! N-Photo 153 on sale today

Everyone loves a nice scenic shot, but the what is the quality that makes for a truly great landscape image? It’s one that evokes emotion in the part of the viewer, argues Carmen Norman in this issue’s lead feature, as she shows you how to use colour, lack of colour, light, reflections and the ‘out of the ordinary’ to take your landscapes to the next level.

Summer is the season for music festivals, and with that in mind, we arranged for pro music ’tog Matt Higgs to take on a reader as his apprentice to shoot a variety of rock acts at the Todd in the Hole event.

When you first bought your Nikon, chances are it came bundled with a kit lens of one form or another. These are ‘standard zooms’ that have a very useful focal range, spanning moderate wide-angle to moderate telephoto, but they’re not the only options. For this issue’s Big Test, we check out alternate standard zooms – that won’t break the bank. Elsewhere in our Gear section, we test Nikon’s first dedicated prime for DX-sensor Z-series cameras, the Z DX 24mm f/1.7.

Plus we’ve got photo projects on showjumping, car details, graphic flower backdrops and misty landscapes to try your hand at.

