Get 12 bonus gifts with the July issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 257 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 12 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Digital Camera launched in 2002 and is the world’s leading digital photography magazine. It has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

Modern digital cameras and lenses can capture astonishing levels of clarity, and it would be a shame to waste it.

This is the theme of issue 257‘s ‘Sharpen Up your Shots’ cover feature – discover how to banish camera shake, support your camera properly, cope with moving subjects, and more.

Don't forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

You’ll find a ton of top tutorials in the July issue, with 10 all-new projects in Photo Active.

Learn how to shoot fashion portraits using natural light, adopt strategies for being subtle when shooting street photography and take long-exposure images by the coast.

Plus, we walk you through remote shooting – what it‘s all about, the kit you require to do it, and how it could make a big difference to your photographic practice.

Other highlights in July’s Digital Camera

A masterclass in summer photography awaits in Camera College. Covering sunsets, the seaside, silhouettes and much more, it‘s the definitive guide for what to point your lens at in the coming months.

Follow along with the lessons, apply what you learn and submit your best summer shot to be in with a chance of winning a copy of Affinity Photo editing software worth £49/$50!

Elsewhere in the magazine, you’ll find two very different approaches to creating distinctive images.

Firstly, motorsport photographer Michal Pospisil shows how he has taken panning shots to a different level, in our One to One pro masterclass.

And Chris Fraikin’s minimalist images shot on industrial estates show architectural photography in a distinctive way – he shares his insights in our interview.

No less impressive is what Digital Camera readers have been shooting – another fine selection of their efforts awaits in our Reader Gallery.

A selection of new image editing tutorials for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo is ready for your attention in our Practical Photoshop section.

Lightroom users will find our Atmospheric presets pack of interest: copy them to your computer and transform your scenic images in just a few clicks!

Wildlife and action photographers will find July’s group test an essential read, as a brace of sturdy carbon fibre tripods comes under our expert tester’s scrutiny.

Plus, we test the new version of Tamron’s 28-75 mm f/2.8 for Sony E-mount cameras, and take the sub-250g DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone for a spin.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Bonus gifts in the July issue include nine all-new photo tips cards, an Atmospheric presets pack for Lightroom, 55 minutes of video tutorials and a 274-page camera Buyer’s Guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 257:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, action – and more

55 mins of video tutorials for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo

Atmospheric presets pack for Lightroom

274-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

