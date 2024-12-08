Do AI beauty filters also affect how intelligent you think people are? New study reveals fascinating findings

Study participants who identified as male were more likely to rank edited images of women with lower intelligence scores

A new study published in Royal Society Open Science examines how the use of AI-based beauty filters can change the viewer’s opinion of the person in the photograph. The study, published on November 27, found that participants ranked the edited photos higher in intelligence, trustworthiness, sociability and happiness overall. But, when factoring in the gender of both the rater and the person in the image, the study’s authors found that the perceived intelligence tended to drop in AI-edited images of females while increasing in the edited photos of males.

The study aimed to explore cognitive biases in a digital world, further exploring what previous research has described as the attractiveness halo effect. The halo effect is a term used to describe the tendency for the perception of non-physical traits, such as intelligence and trustworthiness, to increase with perceived beauty.

