DJI's latest 4-axis stabilized 8K camera is now shipping — but it can't fly!

DJI are well known for their world-leading drones, but a while back it announced the Ronin 4D camera which brought the buttery-smooth gimbal to handheld operations. For some time the Ronin 4D-6K edition has been available; now, finally, the long-awaited 8K powerhouse is in stores.

The Ronin 4D-8K, has – not coincidentally – a detachable camera gimbal system like the DJI Inspire 3, one of the best drones out there for filming. It has full-frame 8K/60fps and 4K/120fpr capabilities with 800/40000 dual-native ISO providing 14.7 stops of dynamic range, enough to please cinema-grade creators.

The Ronin 4D-8K and Inspire 3's camera systems support the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES). (Image credit: DJI)

"Empowering creators with cutting-edge technology has always been at the heart of DJI's mission,” said Paul Pan, DJI Senior Product Line Manager. “The Ronin 4D-8K stands as a testament to our dedication to delivering unparalleled imaging solutions and providing creators with the tools they need to bring their visions to life with exceptional clarity and brilliance.”

That includes the convenience of 9-stops of physical ND filters built-in for precise exposure control, an automated focus on manual focus lens control, and a LiDAR focussing sensor. Many of these innovations are also found in the 6K edition, but the new model also brings DJI Cinema Color Science (DCCS) which, DJI says, delivers natural skin tones and "unlocks boundless creative possibilities by vividly reproducing the kaleidoscopic colors perceived by the human eye."

DJI Ronin 4D-8K (Image credit: DJI)

The new camera's 'CineCore' processing system supports Apple ProRes RAW, ProRes 422 HQ, H.264 and Cinema DNG, like the Inspire 3. DJI can provide LUTs and say that their D-Log curve ensures detailed highlight and shadow retention and "effortless" alignment with an ARRI cinema camera's color.

It was certainly true in my tests of the Inspire 3 that it handled color exceptionally well, so it seems plausible, while my colleague Sebastian certainly liked the 6K version in his review.

The Ronin 4D-8K combo (Image credit: DJI)

The Ronin 4D-8K combo includes the Ronin 4D body, a Zenmuse X9-8K gimbal camera, a DJI DL PZ 17-28mm T3.0 ASPH lens, a PROSSD 1TB, a PROSSD Mount, hand grips, a top handle, a High-Bright main monitor, a TB50 intelligent battery, a LiDAR range finder and a DJI Ronin 4D RAW License Key. The combo retails at $12,838 / £11,038 (Approx AU$19,430).

The Zenmuse X9-8K gimbal Ccamera alone is $3,599 / £2,599 / AU$5,450.

