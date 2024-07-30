Devastating portrait of young girl who has lost everything wins environmental photography award

By
published

The Mangrove Photography Award has chosen its 52 winning photos highlighting global environmental beauty, and threats

Girl standing in the ruins of her tea shop in the Sundarbans
The overall winning image shows a girl standing in the ruins of her tea shop in the Sundarbans, India (Image credit: Supratim Bhattacharjee (@supratimart), The Mangrove Photography Awards)

Now in its tenth year, the stunning winners of the Mangrove Photography Awards 2024 have been announced, after weeks of deliberation. 

Through its incredible submissions, the competition aims to raise awareness of the people and wildlife that rely on mangrove forests, the imminent threats they face, and why immediate action is required to protect them. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

