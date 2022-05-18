Decade of Change award: winning photos bring the climate crisis into sharp focus

British Journal of Photography announces the winners of its latest award Decade of Change – can images inspire climate crisis action?

Richard John Seymour, Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner
(Image credit: Richard John Seymour, Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner)

Decade of Change is the latest global photography award and subsequent exhibition from the British Journal of Photography (BJP) – the bi-monthly publication that also runs Portrait of Britain, Female in Focus and Portrait of Humanity.

Around the world, governments are repeatedly failing to act on climate change. But photography can serve as a mirror. A warning sound. A vehicle for truth.

Decade of Change award

These awards all serve to find new talent and highlight cutting-edge practices in the industry, but each has a slightly different remit and theme. This year’s Decade of Change award – now in its second year – is focused on the climate crisis, which is arguably the biggest issue of our current time.

Photography transcends language and is universal across the globe. With that in mind, the winning images from Decade of Change have been selected because they feature stories that could or will inspire climate action, ranging from the environmental destruction that's brought on by heavy industry, to the effect of global warming on small communities.

For 2022, there were three categories open for entry to photographers and videographers around the world. The awards given out are for two series of work, a piece of moving image, and 30 standalone shots. We've picked out a few of the stunning and moving winners below, while the rest can be seen here.

Richard John Seymour, Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner

(Image credit: Richard John Seymour, Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner)

Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner

(Image credit: Margaret Courtney-Clarke / Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner)

Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner

(Image credit: David Ellingsen - Projections / Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner)

Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner

(Image credit: Nick St.Oegger / Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner)

Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner

(Image credit: David Ellingsen - Projections / Decade of Change 2022 Single Image Winner)

If you want to see the winning work up-close, it will be on show as part of the Decade of Change 2022 touring exhibition, which starts as part of Belfast Photo Festival on 3 June 2022.

Lauren Scott
Lauren Scott

Lauren is the Managing Editor of Digital Camera World, having previously served as Editor of Digital Photographer magazine, a practical-focused publication that inspires hobbyists and seasoned pros alike to take truly phenomenal shots and get the best results from their kit. 


An experienced photography journalist who has been covering the industry for over seven years, she has also served as technique editor for both PhotoPlus: The Canon MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine and DCW's sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine


In addition to techniques and tutorials that enable you to achieve great results from your cameras, lenses, tripods and other photography equipment, Lauren can regularly be found interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry, sharing tips and guides on subjects like landscape and wildlife photography, and raising awareness for subjects such as mental health and women in photography. 

