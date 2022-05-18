Decade of Change award: winning photos bring the climate crisis into sharp focus

Decade of Change is the latest global photography award and subsequent exhibition from the British Journal of Photography (BJP) – the bi-monthly publication that also runs Portrait of Britain, Female in Focus and Portrait of Humanity.

Around the world, governments are repeatedly failing to act on climate change. But photography can serve as a mirror. A warning sound. A vehicle for truth. Decade of Change award

These awards all serve to find new talent and highlight cutting-edge practices in the industry, but each has a slightly different remit and theme. This year’s Decade of Change award – now in its second year – is focused on the climate crisis, which is arguably the biggest issue of our current time.

Photography transcends language and is universal across the globe. With that in mind, the winning images from Decade of Change have been selected because they feature stories that could or will inspire climate action, ranging from the environmental destruction that's brought on by heavy industry, to the effect of global warming on small communities.



For 2022, there were three categories open for entry to photographers and videographers around the world. The awards given out are for two series of work, a piece of moving image, and 30 standalone shots. We've picked out a few of the stunning and moving winners below, while the rest can be seen here.

If you want to see the winning work up-close, it will be on show as part of the Decade of Change 2022 touring exhibition, which starts as part of Belfast Photo Festival on 3 June 2022.

