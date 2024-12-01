Cyber Monday compact camera deals: my pick of the point-and-shooters in 2024

By
published

The choice is limited - but if you look there are some fantastic deals on point-and-shoot cameras this Cyber Monday

Compact camera deals
(Image credit: Future)

Point-and-shoot cameras are nowhere near as popular as they were even ten years ago. The improvement of the best camera phones has seen that... but there are still some reasons why you might want a pocketable digital camera with a fixed, built-in lens, and in 2024, there has been a slight revival in this form of pocket camera.

The best compact cameras give you the advantage of either a bigger sensor tot give a noticeable jump in image quality over your cellphone. Or they offer a bigger zoom lens - making it possible to shoot birds in your backyard, or the close-ups of sporting events (which just isn't possible with a phone).

Sony ZV-1 | was $748| now $648 Save $100 at Amazon

Sony ZV-1 | was $748 | now $648
Save $100 at Amazon Designed for the vlogger out there who wants 4K in a small package. Featuring a 24-70mm zoom and with a flip-out screen, which can also be used for live streaming, the Sony ZV-1 is the perfect social media or content creator camera.

View Deal
Sony ZV-1F | was $499 | now $398 Save $101 at Amazon

Sony ZV-1F | was $499 | now $398
Save $101 at Amazon Sony's latest compact camera is designed with vloggers in mind, and has a fixed super-wide 20mm lens to help get you in the picture. It shoots 4K and has a 20MP 1-inch sensor.

View Deal
Instax Mini LiPlay | was $159.95| now $99.95Save $60 at Adorama

Instax Mini LiPlay | was $159.95 | now $99.95
Save $60 at Adorama This hybrid camera combines the fun of an instant camera, with the back-up of a digital camera. What's more, it works as a portable printer - allowing to make hard copies of photos stored on your phone.

View Deal
Canon PowerShot Zoom| was $269.99 | now $99.99 Save $170.99 at Canon

Canon PowerShot Zoom| was $269.99 | now $99.99
Save $170.99 at Canon if you purchase this refurbished pocket-sized alternative to binoculars. It has a 12MP sensor, can record MP4 files and take 4.6 megabyte photos. It features 100mm and 400mm optical lens options - and a 800mm digital zoom setting for extreme close-ups. You don't very often see savings with a whopping 62% off so grab it while you can! See our PowerShot Zoom review

View Deal
Canon PowerShot V10| was $229.99 | now $349.99 Save $80 at Canon&nbsp;

Canon PowerShot V10| was $229.99 | now $349.99
Save $80 at Canon This is a camera unlike any other - and designed for bloggers who want to shoot video with the minimum of faff and unnecessary settings. The built-in support means it can sit on a table and you can record yourself - ensuring you are framed properly with the flip-up screen. See our PowerShot V10 review

View Deal
Pentax 17 | was $499.95 | now $496.95SAVE $3 + Three FREE rolls of film at Adorama.

Pentax 17 | was $499.95 | now $496.95
SAVE $3 + Three FREE rolls of film at Adorama.
The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many, its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog, but want to save on film too - This is the first time it's been discounted, and it's a cool offer for many!

View Deal
Kodak EKTAR H35 Half Frame Film Camera| was $44.95| now $35.96Save $8.99 at Amazon

Kodak EKTAR H35 Half Frame Film Camera| was $44.95 | now $35.96
Save $8.99 at Amazon Take double the number of prints and capture even more special moments with this half-frame 35mm camera. $9 off might not be much, but think of how much it will save you in film! Prices vary by color; Off-White is upto $5 cheaper than the others.

View Deal

