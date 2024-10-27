Cristina Mittermeier, pioneer of conservation photography and Sony Artisan of Imagery, dares us not to give up on the planet

Indigenous people in Ethiopia

In this artistic manifesto, photographer Cristina Mittermeier – one of the world’s most influential conservation photographers – invites us to renew our commitment to our planet and to all of humanity.

Hope is her new book, with a foreword from actor, director and conservationist Robert Redford, in which Mittermeier weaves her own personal narrative with meaningful visual stories from a journey spanning 120 countries and every continent.

Kayapo indigenous children from Brazil play in water (Image credit: Cristina Mittermeier / Hermia)

Redford writes: "Throughout the pages of this photographic manifesto, we encounter the untamed majesty of the natural world, the stirring vitality of its creatures, and the enduring wisdom of Indigenous peoples who have long stewarded these lands with reverence and grace."

In the fight to rescue our natural world, Mittermeier argues that hope may not be a plan or a strategy, but it is vital for our survival.

The vast expanse of Greenland with indigenous people (Image credit: Cristina Mittermeier / Hermia)

“I ferociously reject apathy, cynicism, and fear, and with tenacity and determination, I choose kindness and Hope. This book is my invitation for you to do the same. Always choose Hope.”

Mittermeier is a Sony Artisan of Imagery, and is hailed as one of the most important outdoor photographers of her generation. Beginning her career as a marine biologist in the Gulf of California and the Yucatan Peninsula in her native Mexico, her focus as a photographer is to demonstrate the relationship between human cultures, indigenous people and biodiversity, the ocean, and climate change.

Wise Baobab trees in Madagascar (Image credit: Cristina Mittermeier / Hermia)

She is also a contributing photographer to National Geographic, founder and former president of the International League of Conservation Photographers, and co-founder and president of SeaLegacy.

Published by Hermia, the book is divided into six chapters: Indigenous Wisdom, Ocean of Hope, Icy Realms, The After Life, Heirs to the Earth, Interconnected.

Two bears follow each other across a river (Image credit: Cristina Mittermeier / Hermia)

Redford adds in the foreword:

"As we grapple with an epidemic of sadness and despair for the state of our planet, Cristina Mittermeier’s lens emerges as a clarion call."

From wise baobab trees, to regal flamingos, and the vast expanse of Greenland, this book is essential viewing for those who feel helpless about the current state of the world. Mittermeier understands that encouraging grassroots actions can be just as powerful as imposing them from the top, and that we can all play a role.

Hope will be available next month from Hermia books, and is available to pre-order now for $80 (approximately £60 / AU$120).

Three regal flamingos (Image credit: Cristina Mittermeier / Hermia)

