Controversial artist Jon Rafman's 16-year Google Street View project is still going strong

"I almost see the Google camera as the modern concept of God. It takes no positions, but it’s there, watching."

An image of a clown in a van captured by Google Street View and curated by Jon Rafman
Since 2008, Canadian artist Jon Rafman has been collecting screenshots from Google Street View cameras as part of his ongoing project ‘Nine Eyes of Google Street View’.

He began isolating images from Google’s massive database, publishing them on blogs, as PDFs, in books, and as large C-prints for gallery exhibitions.

