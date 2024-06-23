Classic Martin Parr prints on sale Photographers' Gallery seaside special

Hidden within The Photographers' Gallery in London is the Print Sales Gallery, and its celebrating the British beach holiday

Ice cream kids, New Brighton, England, 1983-85 - from The Last Resort series, by Martin Parr. A 20x24 inch print is available for £2,750 plus sales tax (Image credit: Ice cream kids, New Brighton, England, 1983-85 ©️ Martin Parr, courtesy of The Photographers’ Gallery / Rocket Gallery)

The British summer time, it has been said, consists of two fine days and a thunderstorm. 

While this may be somewhat of an exaggeration, it can be said that we certainly never know what we’re going to get in the UK, however, that just makes us even more determined to enjoy the good days. 

