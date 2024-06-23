Classic Martin Parr prints on sale Photographers' Gallery seaside special

Ice cream kids, New Brighton, England, 1983-85 - from The Last Resort series, by Martin Parr. A 20x24 inch print is available for £2,750 plus sales tax

The British summer time, it has been said, consists of two fine days and a thunderstorm.

While this may be somewhat of an exaggeration, it can be said that we certainly never know what we’re going to get in the UK, however, that just makes us even more determined to enjoy the good days.

This summer the Print Sales Gallery at the Photographers’ Gallery in London’s Soho, will celebrate the romance and nostalgia of a British seaside summer with ‘By the Seaside’, which will run from June 28 to September 08.

From the glitzy heyday in the post-war decades, to 21st century staycations, seven UK-based photographers capture the British seaside in all its eccentric glory.

The Photographers’ Gallery was founded in 1971 as the first public gallery in the UK devoted solely to photography, and remains at the forefront of preserving and presenting photography in all its forms.

What is lesser known, is that the gallery is home to the Print Sales Gallery. All the photos exhibited in ‘By the Seaside’ will be available to purchase from £600 plus VAT. Profits from print sales support the Photographers’ Gallery public programme.

The Great British Seaside Holiday

Ice cream girl, New Brighton, England, 1983-85 - from The Last Resort series, by Martin Parr (Image credit: Ice cream girl, New Brighton, England, 1983-85 ©️ Martin Parr, courtesy of The Photographers’ Gallery / Rocket Gallery)

Angel, 2009 - from series Resort 2, by Anna Fox (Image credit: Anna Fox Angel, 2009 Courtesy of the artist and Centre for British Photography)

Tynemouth, From Writing in the Sand, 1978, by Sirkka-Liisa Konttinen (Image credit: Tynemouth, From Writing in the Sand, 1978 © Sirkka-Liisa Konttinen, courtesy AmberSide / L. Parker Stephenson Photographs, NY & Michael Hoppen Gallery, London)

Butlin's Skegness, Night scene. Photographed by David Noble, from the John HInde collection (Image credit: Butlinland Skegness, Night Scene Photographed by David Noble Courtesy of the artist and The Photographers’ Gallery)

Butlin's Bognor Regis, Lounge Adjoining Heated Indoor Pool. Photographed by Edmund Nagele, from the John HInde collection (Image credit: Butlin’s Bognor Regis, Lounge Adjoining Heated Indoor Pool. Photographed by Edmund Nagele Courtesy of the artist and The Photographers’ Gallery)

The great British summer holiday came into fashion in the post war years of the 1950s and 60s, largely thanks to the Holiday Pay Act of 1938. This granted paid holiday leave to working class employees, and was the first law on paid leave in the UK.

The result of a 20 year campaign by trade unions, the one week paid holiday fell short of the two weeks originally demanded.

Nonetheless, this was the start of a society changing movement in the UK, and people flocked to the its many, previously sleepy, coastal towns.

Where you went largely depended on where you lived. For example if you lived in the north near the mill towns, Manchester, Liverpool, or Glasgow, you would probably go to Blackpool or Morecambe. People from Leeds would set off for Scarborough or Filey, and Londoners would aim for Margate or Brighton.

This was also the golden age of all inclusive holiday camps, designed to give housewives a welcome rest, and provided endless entertainment for children.

Whether just for a day out or a week's holiday, the seaside promised fun and escapism, and despite the allure of the Caribbean ocean, the pull of a stick of rock and a bucket and spade still fills many Brits with a friendly nostalgia.

