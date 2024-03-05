Church vicars called 'rude' and 'aggressive' by over 900 wedding photographers

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams (head of the Anglican Church) has admitted that vicars can be a 'complete pain' and 'over controlling' of photographers during weddings following the publication of a petition started by wedding photographer Rachel Roberts.

This follows a growing spate of TikTok videos discussing priests and vicars banning photographers from shooting during the ceremony, apparently regardless of the wishes from the couple. One such posting seems to have been the last straw for Roberts, the widely shared clip of a photographer being told off by an officiant on TikTok.

The photographer, Julieanne Whyte, notes that she debated whether she should post it, but was tipped over the edge by what she saw as a clear attempt to intimidate her from doing a job she had been paid for. This struck a chord with the (dare we say it) clearly media-savy Rachel Roberts who started a petition and who has now had her petition mentioned in numerous global media, and appeared on them.

On the flip side, you can't exactly credit the former Arch-Bishop of Canterbury with the same savvy, pouring oil onto the fire by commenting. Sure, his remarks – in full – were sympathetic to both sides, also pointing out "The event isn't staged just as a spectacle to be filmed, but as a personal encounter of a couple with God."

Nevertheless, they have of course been clipped enthusiastically by tabloids stoking fire and in support of photographers rather than vicars. At least those media outlets forced by charter to see both sides of a story like the BBC have done so, making it a talking point... (click see more to play)

If you've already seen the battle online and in the media and been trying to find Rachel Roberts it might help to know she operates Rachel London Photography, based in Lincoln, UK. She also has marketing and communications experience from her job which might have helped gain global attention for this issue.

It doesn't stop it being an issue faced by a lot of photographers, though. As she herself points out when interviewed, the petition also provided a lot of photographers the opportunity to share their experiences and they've not all been good.

