Celebrating 100 years of proto-street photographer Dorothy Bohm

The new exhibition Dorothy Bohm at 100 will be on display at The Photographers' Gallery in London, England, from April 12 - June 23 2024, commemorating what would have been her 100th birthday.

Bohm was trained as a studio portrait photographer in wartime Manchester before becoming a leading humanist street photographer. This was long before the term 'street photography' was coined and instead, she was observing and capturing life around her.

She traveled extensively, capturing the hustle and bustle of city life in London, New York, and Paris, as well as the slower-paced atmosphere of rural Italy.

Brussels, 1949 (Image credit: © Estate of Dorothy Bohm)

Due to the era in which she was photographing, her early work was of course in black-and-white, but as color film photography started to become readily available, her exploration saw her capture her images with "texture and spatial ambiguity to convey humanity in increasingly abstract and allusive forms".

Bohm's passion for the medium extended past her ambitions as a photographer, supporting photographers, writers, gallerists, and collectors both in the UK and further afield.

Perhaps most notably in this regard, she played a key role in helping Sue Davies set up The Photographers’ Gallery in 1971, where she was instated as associate director for 15 years.

Coney Island, New York, 1956 (Image credit: © Estate of Dorothy Bohm)

Newspaper Stand, Lisbon, 1996 (Image credit: © Estate of Dorothy Bohm)

Dorothy Bohm at 100 exhibits a selection of images taken throughout her career, featuring her most valued and famous alongside some previously unseen gems. As is the nature of Bohm's work, the images will take the viewer on a journey through the city streets across several countries while all capturing the essence of humanity.

This quote from the photographer further proves her approach to capturing the human condition: "I do not photograph the differences but the similarities."

The Photographers' Gallery will host Dorothy Bohm at 100 from April 12 - June 23 2024. More information regarding tickets can be found on the official website, where prints are also available.

The great thing about The Photographers' Gallery is that the ticket enables entry to all its incredible exhibitions – and having visited last week, I can assure you that you'll leave feeling inspired.

Villa des Tulipes, 18th arrondissement, 1995 (Image credit: © Estate of Dorothy Bohm)

