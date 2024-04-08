Celebrating 100 years of proto-street photographer Dorothy Bohm

By Kalum Carter
published

A new exhibition at The Photographers' Gallery celebrates the 100th birthday and work of Dorothy Bohm

Dorothy Bohm at 100
(Image credit: Dorothy Bohm)

The new exhibition Dorothy Bohm at 100 will be on display at The Photographers' Gallery in London, England, from April 12 - June 23 2024, commemorating what would have been her 100th birthday. 

Bohm was trained as a studio portrait photographer in wartime Manchester before becoming a leading humanist street photographer. This was long before the term 'street photography' was coined and instead, she was observing and capturing life around her. 

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

