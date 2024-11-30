CCTV cameras to be deployed at 3.8% of London bus stops in an attempt to protect woman and girls – but will they feel safer?

By
published

Cameras will be fitted to 20 bus stops in multiple locations across London to help tackle increasing violence against women and girls in the English capital. But some argue CCTV makes women feel less safe…

Surveillance camera in front of Big Ben in London, UK
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Transport for London (TFL) is reportedly installing CCTV cameras at 20 bus shelters in London to help combat violence against women and girls.

The technology was tested at five bus stops in March, and will now be installed at 15 more locations in Brent, Croydon, Hackney, Hammersmith, Fulham, Hillingdon, Lambeth, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest and Westminster.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles