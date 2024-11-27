Cast your vote in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024

Have an impact on wildlife photography and vote for your favorite from 25 incredible shortlisted images

A badger looks at some graffiti of a badger on the wall
"An ambling Eurasian badger appears to glance up at badger graffiti on a quiet road in St Leonards-on-Sea, England, UK. Residents had been leaving food scraps on the pavement for foxes. But Ian noticed that badgers from a nearby sett were also coming to forage. After seeing a badger walking along the pavement by this wall late one night, he decided to photograph it. He set up a small hide on the edge of the road to take his picture. Only the light from a lamppost illuminated the creature as it ambled along, seemingly glancing up at the badger graffiti just in front of it." (Image credit: Ian Wood / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Wildlife and photography lovers around the world are invited to make a difference and vote for their favorite image to win the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024.

From a trafficked cheetah cub, to an exfoliating beluga whale, the 25 incredible images offer an incredible insight into the natural world, and the extreme challenges it faces today.

