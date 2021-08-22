Canon launches new bargain multifunction 4-in-1 printer

Canon has further expanded its already extensive range of home office printers with this, the PIXMA TR4720. A 4-in-1 machine, the TR4720 can print, copy, scan and even fax, plus it offers multiple connectivity options including direct wireless printing via Canon's mobile device apps.

The printer also has voice-activated Smart Assistant Support for compatible Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices. A 100-sheet front paper tray enables easy, space-saving media loading, while multi-page scanning and copying is made possible thanks to the Auto Document Feeder on top. The TR4720 is also capable of auto 2-sided printing to save paper.

(Image credit: Canon)

Unusually for modern printers, the TR4720 makes do with just a single black and single multi-color ink cartridge, though XL capacity cartridges are available to substantially improve print yields. Print resolution tops out at 4800 x 1200 dpi, with the black cartridge using pigment ink for richer text definition, and the color cartridge using dye-based ink for smoother color gradients. Maximum print speed is rated at 8.8 ipm mono and 4.4 imp color, with a borderless 6 x 4” color print emerging in approximately 65 seconds.

(Image credit: Canon)

The flatbed scanner atop the TR4720 boasts a max scanning resolution of 600 x 1200dpi, and it can be controlled by a simple 2-line LCD display alongside – no large color touchscreen here, unfortunately. A numeric keypad is present though, to assist in sending faxes using the built-in 33.6kb/s fax modem.

(Image credit: Canon)

Available in either white or black exterior finishes, the PIXMA TR4720 is reasonably compact at 17.2" (W) x 11.7" (D) x 7.5" (H), and weighs 12.7 lbs. It is available now in the US, priced at $99.99.

The launch coincides with the European release of the new PIXMA TR4650, which though it has been given a different model number, this seems to be an identical design and spec to the TR4720.

