Popular

Canon launches new bargain multifunction 4-in-1 printer

By

New PIXMA TR4720 can print, copy, scan and even fax, and all for under $100!

Canon PIXMA TR4720
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has further expanded its already extensive range of home office printers with this, the PIXMA TR4720. A 4-in-1 machine, the TR4720 can print, copy, scan and even fax, plus it offers multiple connectivity options including direct wireless printing via Canon's mobile device apps.

The best printers for you

The best photo printers

Best all-in-one printers

Best wireless printers

The best portable printers

The printer also has voice-activated Smart Assistant Support for compatible Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices. A 100-sheet front paper tray enables easy, space-saving media loading, while multi-page scanning and copying is made possible thanks to the Auto Document Feeder on top. The TR4720 is also capable of auto 2-sided printing to save paper.

(Image credit: Canon)

Unusually for modern printers, the TR4720 makes do with just a single black and single multi-color ink cartridge, though XL capacity cartridges are available to substantially improve print yields. Print resolution tops out at 4800 x 1200 dpi, with the black cartridge using pigment ink for richer text definition, and the color cartridge using dye-based ink for smoother color gradients. Maximum print speed is rated at 8.8 ipm mono and 4.4 imp color, with a borderless 6 x 4” color print emerging in approximately 65 seconds.

(Image credit: Canon)

The flatbed scanner atop the TR4720 boasts a max scanning resolution of 600 x 1200dpi, and it can be controlled by a simple 2-line LCD display alongside – no large color touchscreen here, unfortunately. A numeric keypad is present though, to assist in sending faxes using the built-in 33.6kb/s fax modem.

(Image credit: Canon)

Available in either white or black exterior finishes, the PIXMA TR4720 is reasonably compact at 17.2" (W) x 11.7" (D) x 7.5" (H), and weighs 12.7 lbs. It is available now in the US, priced at $99.99.

The launch coincides with the European release of the new PIXMA TR4650, which though it has been given a different model number, this seems to be an identical design and spec to the TR4720.

Read more: 

The best photo printers
Best all-in-one printers
Best wireless printers
Printer maintenance explained
The best portable printers

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles