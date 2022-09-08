Canon launches arsenal of camcorders with FIVE new additions

Canon has launched four professional camcorders – the XA65, XA60, XA75, and XA70 alongside a new prosumer camcorder, the Legria HF G70 camcorder. The new camcorders are suited to a wide range of uses, including documentaries, corporate events, or education.

The best camcorders are the perfect all-in-one video cameras for many workflows, from professional studios to solo filmmakers. Capable of capturing 4K quality content and HD UVC Streaming via USB-C, with advanced autofocus and face detection functionality, these new Canon all models offer professional performance. All five camcorders allow MP4 recording, while the four pro camcorders feature XF-AVC recording to support broadcast applications.

These new models are all powered by a Digic DV6 image processor and have the 1/2.3” type CMOS sensor and 1.0-inch Type CMOS sensor respectively. The XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 are capable of shooting 4K UHD and Full HD images using oversampling for superior HD quality, making them perfect for a wide range of shooting scenarios.

When coupled with Canon’s intelligent optical design, these camcorders offer impressive zoom functionality in a lightweight body, achieving a 35mm equivalent focal length, the XA65 and XA60 offer 20x optical zoom, and the XA75 and XA70 a 15x zoom.

All professional models also support 40x digital zoom, which extends to 800x in the XA65 and XA60, and 600x in the XA75 and XA70. With impeccable video capabilities, these models are also designed to improve operability with a new, large 3.5inch Touch Panel LCD Monitor and high-resolution Ocular EVF.

With precision AF systems, the XA65/XA60, and XA75/XA70 guarantee that content creators can lock onto their subjects and easily follow the action. Featuring Dual Pixel CMOS AF, the XA75/XA70 models are capable of fast and accurate focusing, which coupled with the Dual Pixel focus guide makes manually focusing on a subject easily.

The XA65/XA60 line-up employs an advanced Hybrid AF system for precise focusing even when shooting in low light situations. All offer adjustable focusing speeds for either fast or smooth AF, which can also be controlled via the 3.5inch LCD, enabling users to easily set the focus by touching a single AF point.

For even greater accuracy and convenience, especially in busy environments where operators need to keep a subject in the shot, Face Detection AF and Face Tracking are now available. All feature models also feature manual focus, which can be set either by using the focus/zoom ring or the control ring on the lens of the XA75/XA70. They also employ 5-axis image stabilization, allowing these models to capture steady, shake-free footage.

These camcorders are designed to fit into professional workflows, whether capturing XF-AVC 4K UHD 160Mbps at 25p for broadcast, or a smaller more manageable codec of MP4 4K UHD 150Mbps at 25p. With a host of specialist recording options including slow and fast Motion, on-screen display recording, which embeds the date and time into the video image, and an infrared mode to capture footage in the dark, these camcorders can be used for a wide range of use cases. They can also be easily integrated into a multi-camera setup thanks to the custom picture menu, allowing users to color-match footage with other Canon cameras. For professional sound capture, the XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 have two XLR audio inputs and 4-channel linear PCM to set the recording level and input sensitivity.

So no matter what you are recording, be it documentaries, news broadcasting, or live streaming at events these five new camcorders are up to the demanding tasks professionals and prosumers demand in an all-in-one solution.

