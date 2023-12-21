Canon EOS R50 camera is a beginner bargain at lowest-ever price

Black Friday may be over, but there are still lots of great deals to be found on cameras - and one of our favorite deals at the moment for those looking for a beginner level camera for enthusiast photography is on the Canon EOS R50.

The EOS R50 is one a number of interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras from Canon that seeks to be the new alternative to its highly popular DSLRs, such as the EOS Rebel T100 and EOS Rebel SL3. It again uses an APS-C sensor, and gives a resolution of 24 megapixels.

Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm | $799.99 | $699.99

Save $80 at Adorama with free accessories This is the best price we have seen on this beginner-friendly mirrorless model - and the deal is sweetened by Adorama with goodie bag of add-ons. Key specs are 24 megapixel APS-C sensor, a 3-in touchscreen pivoting screen and 4K video. This starter kit includes the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM zoom, and comes with a bag, Sandisk memory card, set of filters, and a cleaning kit.

Canon EOS R50 body | was $679 | now $599

Save $80 at Adorama with free accessories If you don't need the kit zoom, then this body only deal is also the best price we have seen since the camera's launch. Comes with a bag, Sandisk memory card, and a cleaning kit.

Launched at the beginning of the year, the R50 is no longer the cheapest model in the EOS R range - that honour now goes to the EOS R100. But one of the key advantages the R50 has is that it has a full-articulated LCD screen - which is great for vlogging or selfies, and for taking images at unusual camera angles. Furthermore the screen is touch-sensitive, unlike on the R100 - so will be more at home to the smartphone generation.

See our full Canon EOS R50 review and see our pick of the Best lenses for the Canon R50