Canon EOS R50 camera is a beginner bargain at lowest-ever price

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Save big on this mirrorless camera that is perfect for beginners and DSLR switchers

Canon EOS R50 deal
(Image credit: Canon )

Black Friday may be over, but there are still lots of great deals to be found on cameras - and one of our favorite deals at the moment for those looking for a beginner level camera for enthusiast photography is on the Canon EOS R50.

The EOS R50 is one a number of interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras from Canon that seeks to be the new alternative to its highly popular DSLRs, such as the EOS Rebel T100 and EOS Rebel SL3. It again uses an APS-C sensor, and gives a resolution of 24 megapixels. 

Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm | $799.99| &nbsp;$699.99 Save $80 at Adorama with free accessories

Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm | $799.99 |  $699.99
Save $80 at Adorama with free accessories This is the best price we have seen on this beginner-friendly mirrorless model - and the deal is sweetened by Adorama with goodie bag of add-ons. Key specs are 24 megapixel APS-C sensor, a 3-in touchscreen pivoting screen and 4K video. This starter kit includes the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM zoom, and comes with a bag, Sandisk memory card, set of filters, and a cleaning kit.

View Deal
Canon EOS R50 body |was $679| now $599 Save $80 at Adorama with free accessories &nbsp;

Canon EOS R50 body | was $679 | now $599
Save $80 at Adorama with free accessories  If you don't need the kit zoom, then this body only deal is also the best price we have seen since the camera's launch. Comes with a bag, Sandisk memory card, and a cleaning kit.

View Deal

Launched at the beginning of the year, the R50 is no longer the cheapest model in the EOS R range - that honour now goes to the EOS R100. But one of the key advantages the R50 has is that it has a full-articulated LCD screen - which is great for vlogging or selfies, and for taking images at unusual camera angles. Furthermore the screen is touch-sensitive, unlike on the R100 - so will be more at home to the smartphone generation.

See our full Canon EOS R50 review and see our pick of the Best lenses for the Canon R50

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles