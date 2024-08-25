Cannes Uncut: The Golden Years by Richard Blanshard - A sneak peek behind the scenes of the illustrious film festival

By
published

Never to be seen again, in a time before smartphones and social media, these celebrities seem relaxed and unguarded

Richard Blanshard / The History Press
(Image credit: Richard Blanshard / The History Press)

When 22 year old Richard Blanshard arrived at the 30th Cannes Film Festival in 1976, he could not have imagined that he would become the official photographer for the UK and US film industry at Cannes for the next two decades. 

His first assignment at Cannes in 1976 was photographing Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, as they promoted their movie That’s Entertainment, Part II, the first of many. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles