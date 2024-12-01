Camera traps and drones once used to protect wildlife are now killing women in northern India

By
published

Both rangers and local men are using conservation technology to intimate women in Uttarakhand state, resulting in at least one death

Spypoint Dark Solar trail camera
(Image credit: Digital Camera World/George Cairns)

Camera traps, drones and sound recording equipment have been instrumental in conservation science, providing essential evidence in the protection of wildlife and ecosystems.

However, researchers from the University of Cambridge investigating a forest in northern India, have discovered that the conservation technologies are being deliberately misused by both local governments and male villagers to keep tabs on women.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles