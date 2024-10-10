British snowboarding photography showcased like never before!

Celebrate 35 years of British Snowboarding in a new photography exhibition presented by The Snowboard Asylum.

Since '89 is a unique photography exhibition that takes viewers on a journey through the last three and a half decades of some of the most electrifying British sports photography. Snowboarding is not the first sport you think of when you think of the region, however, its snowboarding culture has thrived for decades.

(Image credit: Allan Green)

Starting as a subculture driven by a 'small band of misfits', British snowboarding shot to the mainstream in the 90s and 00s, before reaching stratospheric levels thanks to some exceptional homegrown talent showcasing their skills on the global stage.

Curated by the editorial team at The Reason Snowboard Magazine, Since '89 showcases the UK's snowboarding journey, from its rough start to the world's stage. From homemade dry slopes to Olympic podiums, the exhibition showcases the highs and lows of the sport without a facade.

Presented by retail outlet The Snowboard Asylum, it states, "The archives have been well and truly exhumed to serve up nostalgia on a platter and a candid look into the beating heart of British snowboarding over the years".

(Image credit: Dan Milner)

The photographs on display have been taken by some of the leading snowboarding photographers in the industry such as Dan Milner, James North, Nathan Gallagher, James Bryant, and Natalie Mayer. A mixture of high-flying tricks and candid moments pull together the narrative of British snowboarding in an engaging yet jaw-dropping way.

(Image credit: Ed Blomfield)

In The Snowboard Asylum’s 35th year, it has chosen to partner this event with the suicide prevention and mental health charity CALM. All profits raised from print sales of photographs that feature in the show will be donated to the organization.

Since '89 will be on display this weekend October 11 - October 13 2024 at The Copeland Gallery, London. Entry is free, so make sure to pop in if you can make it!

