Bootsy Holler's nostalgic look at Seattle's indie rock scene on show at Leica Gallery London

Leica Gallery London is to host the first UK exhibition of photographer Bootsy Holler's documentary work, featuring images from her forthcoming monograph, Making It: An Intimate Documentary of Seattle's Indie, Rock & Punk Scene, 1992-2008.

The show, running from September 28 to October 28, was born out of a collaboration between Holler, Leica Gallery London and curator Virginia Damtsa, after the gallery's director Lou Proud discovered Holler's work at the 2023 Photo London exhibition.

The exhibition offers a glimpse into Holler's personal journey, chronicling a pivotal era in Seattle's music history with bands like Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and Nirvana.

The Posies shot in 2004 (Image credit: Bootsy Holler)

"I lived it: the dark days, the rain, the dampness in your bones," reflects Holler on her experiences in Seattle during this period. "This collection of images is a piece of my life while trying to make it, stay alive, and survive as a working artist, just like all these musicians."

Her candid storytelling extends beyond the lens, capturing not only performances but also the backstage energy of a music scene in flux.

The exhibition provides a nostalgic trip back in time, evoking memories of an era when texting didn't exist and cameras weren't in everyone's pocket. Holler's images not only document a defining period in music, but also resonate with the struggles and instincts of youth.

“I was documenting my life." she continued. "The musicians, promoters, and bouncers were my friends, and I went to see bands I enjoyed."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The collection also showcases the experimental energy that spread from Seattle to venues across the country.

YeahYeahYeahs shot in 2004 (Image credit: Bootsy Holler)

Now based in Los Angeles, Holler has exhibited widely and received numerous accolades for her work. Her images have been featured in prestigious publications and are part of the permanent collection at the Grammy Museum.

This exhibition will mark an important return to her roots, with all works available for sale. You can find out more about Bootsy Holler: Making It at the official Leica Gallery London listing.

You might be interested in the best Leica cameras, along with the best Leica M lenses for rangefinders and the best Leica SL lenses for mirrorless cameras.