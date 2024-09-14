Bootsy Holler's nostalgic look at Seattle's indie rock scene on show at Leica Gallery London

From Foo Fighters to Fleet Foxes, Moby to Macklemore – Bootsy Holler's exhibition on the Seattle rock scene comes to Leica Gallery London

Leica Gallery London is to host the first UK exhibition of photographer Bootsy Holler's documentary work, featuring images from her forthcoming monograph, Making It: An Intimate Documentary of Seattle's Indie, Rock & Punk Scene, 1992-2008.

The show, running from September 28 to October 28, was born out of a collaboration between Holler, Leica Gallery London and curator Virginia Damtsa, after the gallery's director Lou Proud discovered Holler's work at the 2023 Photo London exhibition. 

