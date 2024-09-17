Blackmagic launches new pro-grade Pyxis 5" monitor for a shockingly low price

At IBC 2024, Blackmagic introduced the Blackmagic Pyxis monitor, a new 5-inch HDR touchscreen monitor designed to enhance cinematic monitoring for Blackmagic Pyxis cameras and rival other best on-camera monitors in the market.

The innovative monitor offers a bright, high-visibility display along with complete camera control, making it an essential tool for filmmakers seeking flexibility and high-end performance on set.

Available later this year for an astonishing $295, the Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is poised to become a game-changer for camera operators needing adaptable and reliable monitoring solutions.

Blackmagic Pyxis monitor mounted to a Blackmagic Pyxis 6K camera (Image credit: Blackmagic)

The Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor features a 1500-nit brightness screen, providing excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. This touchscreen monitor doubles as a full camera control interface, allowing users to manage all camera functions directly from the screen.

Whether used as an external viewfinder or as a monitoring station for crew members, the device offers multiple mounting options, making it easy to attach to camera rigs, cranes, or other accessories. A removable sunshade adds extra convenience, while the rugged, machined metal design ensures it can withstand the demands of professional filmmaking environments.

Designed specifically for use with the Blackmagic Pyxis camera, the monitor integrates seamlessly with the camera's design. However, it also supports Blackmagic Ursa cine cameras, offering filmmakers a versatile and comprehensive solution for their monitoring needs.

Users can mount the Pyxis monitor using a single USB-C cable that transmits video, power, and camera control all at once, minimizing cable clutter and simplifying setup. With customizable buttons and a built-in tally light, the monitor is designed for efficiency and ease of use.

New Blackmagic Pyxis monitor on a rail system (Image credit: Blackmagic)

Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty expressed excitement about the new release, stating:

"The Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is more than just an external monitor; it’s an extension of the camera with full camera control that you can place almost anywhere. We wanted to create a monitor that provides filmmakers with flexible, high-end accessories while staying integrated with the design of our cameras. We can’t wait to see how our customers use it on set."

The Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor will be available worldwide through Blackmagic Design resellers, starting at $295 later this year.