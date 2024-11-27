Black Friday dashcam deals 2024: the best dash cam deals are here now!

By
published

Keep an eye on the road with our pick of the best Black Friday dash cam deals

Black Friday dash cam deals
(Image credit: Future)
Dashboard cameras aren't just great gift ideas – they're also potentially life-saving ones. So these Black Friday dash cam deals won't just save you a bit of cash, they could potentially save the day should the worst happen. 

Thinkware F70 Pro | was $99.99 | now $79.99Save $20 at Amazon
Thinkware F70 Pro | was $99.99 | now $79.99
Save $20 at Amazon One of our favorite budget dashcams, the F70 Pro records Full HD footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision ,and includes built-in Wi-Fi.

View Deal
Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $179.99Save $100 at Amazon with a $20 off coupon
Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $179.99
Save $100 at Amazon with a $20 off coupon Thinkware's latest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7”  touchscreen display. Apply the $20 coupon on the product page to get this price

View Deal
Thinkware Q200 | was $249.99 | now $159.99Save $90 at Amazon
Thinkware Q200 | was $249.99 | now $159.99
Save $90 at Amazon This two-channel dashcam offers a 2K camera up front, and a 1080P camera at the rear. Other features include built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0.

View Deal
Viofo A229 Pro 3CH| was $409.90 | now $272.99Save $137 at Amazon
Viofo A229 Pro 3CH| was $409.90 | now $272.99
Save $137 at Amazon One of our favorite three-channel dashcam set-ups, with a 4K camera to cover the road ahead, a 2K camera for the rear, and a 1080P camera for the interior.

View Deal
Garmin Mini 2 dash cam | was $129.99 | now $99.99

Garmin Mini 2 dash cam | was $129.99 | now $99.99
The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 might just be about the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system

View Deal
Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 | was £119 | now £99Save £20 at Currys

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 | was £119 | now £99
Save £20 at Currys. This is about the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system.

View Deal
Garmin Dash Cam 67W | was £199 | now £169Save £300 at Currys

Garmin Dash Cam 67W | was £199 | now £169
Save £300 at Currys. The latest version of our favourite dash cam offers a 180° view of the road ahead, and offers remote features such as Live View monitoring from your phone, and Parking Guard for alerting you to carpark bumps. 

View Deal
Viofo A229 Pro 3CH| was £329.99 | now £277.19Save £52 at Amazon
Viofo A229 Pro 3CH| was £329.99 | now £277.19
Save £52 at Amazon One of our favorite three-channel dashcam set-ups, with a 4K camera to cover the road ahead, a 2K camera for the rear, and a 1080P camera for the interior.

View Deal
Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

