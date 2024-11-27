Black Friday dashcam deals 2024: the best dash cam deals are here now!

Dashboard cameras aren't just great gift ideas – they're also potentially life-saving ones. So these Black Friday dash cam deals won't just save you a bit of cash, they could potentially save the day should the worst happen.
🇺🇸 Top US retailers
🇺🇸 US Black Friday dashcam deals
Thinkware F70 Pro | was $99.99 | now $79.99
Save $20 at Amazon One of our favorite budget dashcams, the F70 Pro records Full HD footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision ,and includes built-in Wi-Fi.
Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $179.99
Save $100 at Amazon with a $20 off coupon Thinkware's latest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display. Apply the $20 coupon on the product page to get this price
Thinkware Q200 | was $249.99 | now $159.99
Save $90 at Amazon This two-channel dashcam offers a 2K camera up front, and a 1080P camera at the rear. Other features include built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0.
Viofo A229 Pro 3CH| was $409.90 | now $272.99
Save $137 at Amazon One of our favorite three-channel dashcam set-ups, with a 4K camera to cover the road ahead, a 2K camera for the rear, and a 1080P camera for the interior.
Garmin Mini 2 dash cam | was $129.99 | now $99.99
The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 might just be about the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system
🇬🇧 Top UK retailers
🇬🇧 UK Black Friday dashcam deals
Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 | was £119 | now £99
Save £20 at Currys. This is about the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system.
Garmin Dash Cam 67W | was £199 | now £169
Save £300 at Currys. The latest version of our favourite dash cam offers a 180° view of the road ahead, and offers remote features such as Live View monitoring from your phone, and Parking Guard for alerting you to carpark bumps.
Viofo A229 Pro 3CH| was £329.99 | now £277.19
