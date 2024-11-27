Black Friday dashcam deals 2024: the best dash cam deals are here now!

Dashboard cameras aren't just great gift ideas – they're also potentially life-saving ones. So these Black Friday dash cam deals won't just save you a bit of cash, they could potentially save the day should the worst happen.

• These are the best dash cams

While dashcams are still primarily about providing CCTV coverage for your vehicle, modern models do far more than just film what's in front of them. Some possess driving assists, give directions, accept voice commands, detect an impact or suspicious movement when stationary, record in the dark, and some can even alert emergency services in the event of a crash.

🇺🇸 Top US retailers

🇺🇸 Amazon: Cheap prices on imaging gear

🇺🇸 Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech

🇺🇸 B&H Photo Video: Deals on top imaging brands

🇺🇸 Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances

🇺🇸 Walmart: DSLR, mirrorless & action cameras

🇺🇸 US Black Friday dashcam deals

$55 at Amazon Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $179.99

Save $100 at Amazon with a $20 off coupon Thinkware's latest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display. Apply the $20 coupon on the product page to get this price

$55 at Amazon Thinkware Q200 | was $249.99 | now $159.99

Save $90 at Amazon This two-channel dashcam offers a 2K camera up front, and a 1080P camera at the rear. Other features include built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0.

$55 at Amazon Viofo A229 Pro 3CH| was $409.90 | now $272.99

Save $137 at Amazon One of our favorite three-channel dashcam set-ups, with a 4K camera to cover the road ahead, a 2K camera for the rear, and a 1080P camera for the interior.

Garmin Mini 2 dash cam | was $129.99 | now $99.99

The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 might just be about the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system

🇬🇧 Top UK retailers

🇬🇧 Amazon: We expect big savings on cameras, binoculars, monoculars and more

🇬🇧 Argos: The latest deals on dash cams

🇬🇧 Very: £20 off Nexbase Piqo 2K mini dashcam

🇬🇧 UK Black Friday dashcam deals

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 | was £119 | now £99

Save £20 at Currys. This is about the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system.

Garmin Dash Cam 67W | was £199 | now £169

Save £300 at Currys. The latest version of our favourite dash cam offers a 180° view of the road ahead, and offers remote features such as Live View monitoring from your phone, and Parking Guard for alerting you to carpark bumps.

$55 at Amazon Viofo A229 Pro 3CH| was £329.99 | now £277.19

Save £52 at Amazon One of our favorite three-channel dashcam set-ups, with a 4K camera to cover the road ahead, a 2K camera for the rear, and a 1080P camera for the interior.

Other useful guides

• Best front and rear dash cams • Best Uber dash cams • Best backup camera • Best body cameras • Best spy camera • Best indoor security cameras • Best outdoor security cameras