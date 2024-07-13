Black and white photography helped save my Nikon D800 from the scrap heap!

By
published

Black and white helped my old DSLR camera have a new life, and it could save yours too!

Nikon D800 B&W
(Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

There has been a discussion, ever since the first color film canister rolled off the production line, about whether black and white is more timeless than color. If you asked me that 10 years ago, when I was knee-deep in several of the best Nikon cameras of the time, only shooting color, I would have said: "Of course not, we all see in color." 

However, now I'm a bit older – and maybe wiser? I have fallen in love with black and white photography for that "timeless look" and it looks like something different in a world full of color. I now shoot 95% of my work in black and white. Because of the process, it helped save my best DSLR in my kit, the Nikon D800 from the scrap heap and became a camera that I truly enjoy using again.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

