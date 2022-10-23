Best ever quality NASA photos shared in new book and online event

It's been almost 50 years since the last Apollo mission landed on the moon, in December 1972. The 12-day mission broke several world records, including the longest space walk and longest lunar landing, but manned moon exploration was expensive and funding was cut.

In celebration of the momentous day, indie online bookstore Bookshop.org (opens in new tab) is hosting an event with Andy Saunders, an expert of NASA digital restoration and author of Apollo Remastered. The virtual event will take place on November 14 and gives attendees a rare chance to see photos from the Apollo missions in ultra high-quality.

• These are the best telescopes for astrophotography (opens in new tab)

Saunders will take the audience on a mesmerizing journey into the unknown, showing them space and crystal-clear portraits of astronauts as well as brand-new visions of the Earth and Moon.

Front cover of Apollo Remastered (Image credit: Andy Saunders)

Tickets to the event are free when you pre-order or buy a copy of Apollo Remastered from any participating indie book store, and each purchase includes two event invites.

Over the last few years, Saunders has worked to restore some of the photos taken on the Apollo missions that are currently stored in a frozen vault at NASA in Houston, Texas. Using advanced enhancement techniques and newly available digital scans, Saunders has been able to create crystal-clear photos of never seen spacewalks and high-resolution portraits taken of the astronauts.

For anyone who is interested in space, astrophotography or photo restoration, this is sure to be an eye-opening event to attend. Man might not walk on the moon again any time soon, but at least we have these exceptionally restored photos to remember the days when we did. The event takes place on November 14, and books can be purchased from the Bookshop.org website (opens in new tab) as well as Amazon (opens in new tab).

Today's best apollo remastered deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Discover the best cameras for astrophotography (opens in new tab) or check out our guide on how to photograph the moon (opens in new tab)