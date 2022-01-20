Best-ever landscapes all year round! N-Photo 133 on sale today

As we embark on a new year, we look forward to the photographic challenges that await us through the coming seasons, so this issue Edyta Rice shares her sage advice for amazing landscapes all year round.

In the interview hot seat we have Isabelle Bacher, who shares the story of how she spent five years shooting the serene snowy landscapes of Arctic Norway, and is still a regular visitor to the ice-clad country.

We often get requests from readers for reviews of photo-editing software, so we oblige with a round-up of 12 software packages designed to make your shots shine in our Big Test. Also in our Gear section we review the Nikon Z DX 18-140mm – a superzoom for APS-C-sensor Z-series Nikons. Plus we weigh up 10 photo book services for printing custom albums of your most treasured shots.

Our Nikon Know-How series continues with an in-depth explanation of how the autofocus system inside your Nikon DSLR or Z-series mirrorless works. And in our Nikon Skills section we show you how to capture out-of-this-world astro images, shoot eerie long exposure portraits, clean your camera’s sensor, and use a ring light for eye-catching highlights in your pets’ peepers.

And as a special bonus, we're giving away a free Photography Made Simple ebook – guaranteed to simplify the picture-taking process!

