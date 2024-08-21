Atomos' revolutionary Ninja Phone is now shipping

Could the Ninja Phone shake up the monitor-recorder landscape? You can now buy one and find out

The Ninja Phone might just revolutionize on-camera monitors. While we are still waiting to get our hands on one at DCW for testing, we are one step closer, as the Ninja Phone has officially started shipping ahead of IBC2024 in Amsterdam.

Early signs point to this being an incredibly exciting device for filmmakers – announced back in April of this year, the Ninja Phone allows iPhone users to use the latest iPhones (iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max) as on-camera monitor-recorders, although Atomos is promising more smartphones will be compatible soon. Personally, I would love to see the Ninja Phone paired with the larger unfolded screen of a Pixel 9 Pro Fold or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

