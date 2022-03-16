Atomos NEON 24" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder gets $1,500 price cut

If you are an inspiring filmmaker looking for that next gadget that could really help you in your career, you want it always to be with you, and never have to change it as your career evolves - then look no further than the Atomos Neon 24" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder that's now received a $1,500 price cut over at B&H.

This Atomos Neon 24" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder is part of the Neon family of monitor/recorders designed as an accurate and consistent monitoring solution for filmmakers, with deep blacks and excellent contrast, as well as ProRes and DNx recording capability this bit of gear will be with you throughout your whole career.

Atomos Neon| was $6,499 | now $4,999

SAVE $1,500 The Atomos Neon 24" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder is designed as an accurate and consistent monitoring solution for filmmakers with deep blacks and excellent contrast, as well as ProRes and DNx recording capability. This 24" monitor/recorder features a 4096 x 2160 native resolution while supporting DCI and UHD 4K, as well as 1080p/i and 720p.

This 24in monitor/recorder features a 4096 x 2160 native resolution, while supporting DCI and UHD 4K, as well as 1080p/i and 720p. The monitor provides a clear image capable of supporting HDR and displaying a 10-bit image that covers 100% of the DCI P3 standard. Its 1000 cd/m² brightness and 512 zones of backlight allow the monitor to achieve an amazing contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

The Neon features a master control unit that runs the Atomos OS, controlling the monitor. The master control unit is user-replaceable, so you can have the latest Atomos technology without having to replace the entire monitor. Remote control over your Neon is via a downloadable app to your iOS mobile device.

Input your video for display via HDMI or SDI (using the included SDI expansion module) and the monitor displays your video. It can also capture ProRes and DNx to a 2.5" SSD (not included) in the Master Caddy II or to a separately available AtomX SSDmini. The monitor features loop-through and cross conversion outputs, and it supports both Rec 709 and Dolby Vision and supports imaging tools such as focus peaking, exposure, calibration, zoom, waveform monitor, RGB monitor, vectorscope, and LUT selection and is able to be used with the latest mirrorless cameras and professional grade cinema cameras, meaning this monitor is all you will ever need on set!

